Have Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill tied the knot? Bigg Boss 13 winner reveals his marital status
- Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
Actor Sidharth Shukla switched on the savage mode while addressing rumours of his marital status. The actor, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, took to Twitter and addressed rumours suggesting he is married to fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant and his friend Shehnaaz Gill.
He issued the clarification when a fan reached out to him requesting a reply from the Bigg Boss 13 star. "Meri girlfriend keh rhi hai jab tak reply or follow back nhi doge shadi nhi karegi kya chahte ho main kuwara rahu aisa n Karo reply do plz shadi hogi to main apke liy spl karunga ek reply (My girlfriend is saying until you don't reply or follow back, she wouldn't marry me. Do you want me to stay single? Reply please, if I marry, I will do something special for you)," the fan said.
Sidharth fulfilled the fan's wish but added a dig at recent reports about his own wedding. "Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me (Brother, the single tag is good. I am single and yet some in the media have announced that I have married)," the actor said.
Sidharth tries to interact with fans as frequently as possible. Be it returning their love or shutting down trolls, Sidharth has been active on Twitter and making headlines for the same.
Also Read: Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill
Speaking with the Times of India, Sidharth said, "Whenever I’m on social media, I go through most of the posts. I’ll be lying if I say that I read them all, but I do manage to read most of them. There’s an appreciation that I receive, there’s constructive criticism too, which I take well and work on, and then there are these amazing videos that they make for me. I can see the effort that goes into all this. When I get gifts, I make it a point to use them because I know they have sent it with so much love.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'
- Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction
- Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower
- Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son
- Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer
- Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni
- As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shukla lashed out at a troll targeting him. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also gave a befitting reply to a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'
- Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said she has played the character for just five months and have so much to give to the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox