Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
Have Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill tied the knot? Bigg Boss 13 winner reveals his marital status

  • Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Actor Sidharth Shukla switched on the savage mode while addressing rumours of his marital status. The actor, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, took to Twitter and addressed rumours suggesting he is married to fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant and his friend Shehnaaz Gill.

He issued the clarification when a fan reached out to him requesting a reply from the Bigg Boss 13 star. "Meri girlfriend keh rhi hai jab tak reply or follow back nhi doge shadi nhi karegi kya chahte ho main kuwara rahu aisa n Karo reply do plz shadi hogi to main apke liy spl karunga ek reply (My girlfriend is saying until you don't reply or follow back, she wouldn't marry me. Do you want me to stay single? Reply please, if I marry, I will do something special for you)," the fan said.

Sidharth fulfilled the fan's wish but added a dig at recent reports about his own wedding. "Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me (Brother, the single tag is good. I am single and yet some in the media have announced that I have married)," the actor said.

Sidharth tries to interact with fans as frequently as possible. Be it returning their love or shutting down trolls, Sidharth has been active on Twitter and making headlines for the same.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

Speaking with the Times of India, Sidharth said, "Whenever I’m on social media, I go through most of the posts. I’ll be lying if I say that I read them all, but I do manage to read most of them. There’s an appreciation that I receive, there’s constructive criticism too, which I take well and work on, and then there are these amazing videos that they make for me. I can see the effort that goes into all this. When I get gifts, I make it a point to use them because I know they have sent it with so much love.”

