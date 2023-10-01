‘He’s friendly, but a little nasty': SNL alum Chris Parnell on voicing Evil Vape in new Truth Initiative campaign

Truth Initiative recently launched an anti-vaping campaign under it's Toxic Therapy campaign, where SNL alum Chris Parnell voices the Evil Vape, a character he thinks is "friendly, but a little nasty.” Truth Initiative recently launched an anti-vaping campaign under it's Toxic Therapy campaign, where SNL alum Chris Parnell voices the Evil Vape, a character he thinks is "friendly, but a little nasty.”

In a People exclusive the actor and comedian shared his views on his character's role and the initiative.

Vaping or smoking through an electronic cigarette can cause breathing problems, organ damage, addiction and similar conditions, particularly detrimental for teens.

Describing the character he has voiced Chris said: “He does not have the best interests of the person in the session in mind.”

“He sounds a lot like a real therapist, but a therapist with an agenda who's not entirely on the up-and-up. [He’s] kind of crafty and deceptive and [there's] nastiness there, too. He's friendly, but a little nasty.”

The SNL alum, 56, pointed out that teens vape “as a way to cope with stress and anxiety, and they think it's going to help them, but but all the scientific evidence shows otherwise, shows that it's actually only going to make things worse. It's only going to make the stress and anxiety worse, it's going to make sleep worse.”

“I'm personally a strong believer in talk therapy. I do that for myself,” shared Chris adding that he would turn to theater and acting when he felt stressed.

“I'm just happy and grateful and honored, frankly, to be a part of [the campaign],” said the Rick and Morty star.

“I've got two young sons and I certainly hope they never think about taking up smoking or vaping.”

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million youth reported E-Cigarette use in 2022.

It all comes down to nicotine addiction, says CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention)

When someone tries to leave the addiction, withdrawal symptoms can start to phase up. These "include irritability, restlessness, feeling anxious or depressed, trouble sleeping, problems concentrating, and craving nicotine,” says the agency.

“People may keep using tobacco products to help relieve these symptoms.”

If and when one is able to quit the fatal addiction, they can experience "lower levels of anxiety, depression, and stress, as well as improved positive mood and quality of life,” says the CDC.

Truth Initiative offers a texting crisis line that helps kids reach out to counsellors by texting HOME to 741741.

Additionally, it offers a text-based program, where you can reach them at 88709 by texting DITCHVAPE.