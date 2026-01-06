Hina Khan battles cough, breathlessness due to Mumbai’s poor AQI: ‘What is happening?’

Mumbai’s worsening air pollution is increasingly affecting residents, and actor Hina Khan has now shared her own experience. The actor has revealed that the poor air quality has begun to impact her health, triggering coughing spells and making it difficult for her to breathe comfortably. Apart from several hit TV shows, Hina has appeared in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. (Instagram)

Hina Khan suffers because of Mumbai’s poor AQI

On Tuesday, Hina took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot showing Mumbai's poor air quality index. Along with the picture, Hina shared that the low quality air is forcing her to stay indoors and limit her outdoor activities.

“What is happening? Can’t ever breathe, yaaa,” Hina wrote. She added, “Makes me reduce my outdoor activities. Constant coughing. It’s so bad in the morning as well.”

Hina's Insta Story

Before Hina, actor and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher had raised serious concern over the rising AQI in the city. “Going for a simple run has become such a task. Whenever I step out, I see people around me constantly coughing, and that is extremely alarming,” Saiyami had told Hindustan Times.

Since last week, air quality in Mumbai has deteriorated, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 140, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The increase was recorded across most monitoring stations, pointing to a citywide accumulation of pollutants rather than isolated spikes.

The current levels mark a sharp decline from last week, when AQI readings ranged between 101 and 108. Several areas reported high pollution levels, with Byculla recording an AQI of 194, among the highest in the city. This was followed by Mazgaon (171), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, T2 (169), and Deonar (160).

At that time, civic officials said the situation is being closely monitored. A BMC official attributed the worsening air quality to the lack of dispersion rather than fresh emissions. “Pollutants are lingering in the atmosphere because winds are stagnant. Our squads are active at ongoing work sites, although many staff members are currently deployed on election duty,” the official said.

Hina’s latest work

Apart from several hit TV shows, Hina has appeared in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She was recently seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. Hina was diagnosed with the disease after she finished shooting for the show. Hina got married to her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal last year.