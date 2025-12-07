With Mumbai’s air quality dipping to increasingly alarming levels, actor and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher has raised serious concern over the rising AQI in the city. Speaking to HT City, she says the situation has started affecting even her most basic daily routines. “Going for a simple run has become such a task. Whenever I step out, I see people around me constantly coughing, and that is extremely alarming,” she shares. Saiyami Kher on Mumbai’s AQI situation: Going for a basic run in the morning has become difficult

It's a matter of concern Calling it a matter of major concern Saiyami mentions, “We’re literally reading that the air we’re breathing is like smoking six cigarettes. If my morning run, which is supposed to make me feel good and give me fresh air—can’t even provide that, it’s a major concern.” She adds that her own running routine has now taken a backseat, not out of choice but necessity. “Running and cycling are honestly a luxury for me right now. If this is the air we’re breathing, it’s really hazardous. What’s more worrying is seeing small infants constantly falling sick. Everyone around us is coughing during their runs and walks, it’s extremely unhealthy.”

Even indoors, the impact has been severe, which has even forced her to adjust her lifestyle at home. “I don’t sleep without an air purifier. I have a treadmill and cycling setup at home for my endurance training, and both rooms have purifiers. Even then, the AQI inside was showing 140–145 because of all the surrounding construction. Imagine what it must be outside.”

As concerns escalate not only in Mumbai but across cities like Delhi, the question of solutions naturally arises. Saiyami believes it requires both strict governance and responsible citizenship. “I’ve always been a very proud citizen. I understand there has to be development, and we’ve all benefited from the massive infrastructural growth. But it’s coming at a cost—the health of people,” says the 33-year-old. Living in an area surrounded by construction, she often observes the lack of basic compliance.

Saiyami calls for a change “Every building around me in Bandra is under redevelopment, and the basic norms are not being followed. Builders need to follow rules, and we as citizens need to follow rules too. Planting more trees, reducing unnecessary car use, and adopting responsible practices—these are lifestyle choices we must make.”

She highlights how the surge in personal vehicles has worsened the situation. “Every family has five or six cars. Obviously pollution is going to rise. We’ve seen countries abroad adopt strict no-car zones. We used to have those here on Sunday mornings but even that has stopped. If rules aren’t followed, I hope authorities take strict measures because this needs urgent attention.”

Taking about bringing in a change, Saiyami says, “I’ve always believed that if you have a voice, you should use it. When I posted about the situation, so many people replied saying they’re experiencing the same thing but don’t know what to do. Citizens want change, especially parents whose little kids are constantly falling ill. Everyone is suffering, so everyone wants to make a difference."

She concludes, "I think movements will start because people are desperate for change. Having said that, we also can’t keep pointing fingers at the government while rolling down our own car windows to spit or litter. And I’m not talking about uneducated people, I’ve seen this happen from luxury cars too. The attitude has to change. If we want to make a difference, everyone has to make a difference.”