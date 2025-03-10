Hina Khan gushes about her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal: ‘I choke up when I talk about him’

Actor Hina Khan, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, has expressed her deepest gratitude to her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal for being a rock-solid source of support throughout her cancer treatment. Hina confessed that she often becomes overwhelmed with emotion when speaking about him. Also read: Hina Khan's boyfriend shaved his head during her cancer treatment, massaged her legs in hospital, sent home-cooked food Hina Khan has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for several years now.

Hina Khan gets emotional

Hina got emotional while talking about her boyfriend when she appeared on Curly Tales. She said, “In this journey, if you have a mature and understanding partner by your side, there’s nothing like it. The journey becomes more sweeter. When I take his name, I don't have words to explain what that man has done for me, how he has been with me, and how he has held my hand throughout. He will always do that—that’s just the kind of man he is. I get overwhelmed; I choke up when I talk about him. Every woman deserves a man like him."

She also revealed that she has known Rocky for over 12 years, having met him on the set of her first show. Hina shared that one day, during a hug, they just knew that they were meant for each other.

Hina added, "We bond over food and travel, and there is so much love between us. This really hit him hard. I always tell him, 'I can’t love you the way you love me.' But he never takes pride in it; he doesn’t even realise it”.

Some time back, Hina had penned a long note for her boyfriend on Instagram and shared several photos and videos from their recent times together. She wrote how he shaved his head for her, prepared well before visiting the doctors and took care of her.

“To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says 'I GOT YOU'. To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. We have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin,” she wrote as the caption.

Hina’s cancer diagnosis

In June 2024, Hina shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In her Instagram post, she stated, “Hello everyone, I want to address the recent rumours and share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.”

She further said, “I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time.” Since then, the actor has been documenting her treatment through posts and videos on social media.

Last month, Hina gave an update about her cancer treatment. Talking to paparazzi at an event in Mumbai, she said, “My chemos are over, my surgery is also over, I am on other treatment right now. I am taking my immunotherapies, and everything is going good."