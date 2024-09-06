Hina Khan on struggle with breast cancer: Can’t even eat properly, but no reason to be negative

Actor Hina Khan is trying hard to stay positive amid her ongoing battle with breast cancer. She says there are days when she can’t even have one meal properly, but she is determined to fight it all with positivity and a smile. Also read: Hina Khan reveals being diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, asks people for ‘useful remedies’ In June, Hina Khan revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Staying positive

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share her pictures where she is seen smiling, and shared a positive affirmation.

“Everything Hurts,Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina? So many problems, can’t even Eat properly without feeling pain. But that’s No reason to be negative,” she wrote.

The actor added, “I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah) One Smile at a Time”.

As soon as she shared photos, fans reacted. Many send her get good wishes, hoping for her to get well soon. Mrunal Thakur and Ankita Lokhande also sent her wishes.

Her post comes a day after she revealed she has diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment. In her post, she wrote, "Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest (folded hands emoji). It's really hard when you can't eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will greatly help me."

Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis

In June, Hina had shared about her health with an Instagram post. The post read, “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.” She also requested her well wishers to send their love and prayers.

Hina is known for her work in the popular Hindi television series - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also emerged as the runner-up in the reality shows - Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.