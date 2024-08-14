Hina Khan makes wig with her own hair. Watch video

Hina Khan is setting goals in terms of self-love. The actor, who has been vocal about her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy, has never shied away from expressing her challenges with her fans and followers. Recently, Hina shared a heartfelt post about her treatment and how she coped with hair loss by using her own hair as a wig. (Also read: Hina Khan prays for safety of Hindus in Bangladesh: ‘No community should go through such horrific acts’) HiIna Khan created a wig with her own hair in new self-care post.

Hina Khan says creating her own wig was empowering

Hina shared a video reel in which she showed the wig created from her own hair. She captioned her post as, “The moment I was diagnosed, I knew I’d lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time. And I must say It was an empowering decision, and I’m so proud of it. And I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles.. if you resonate with my decision and agree with it ..I suggest you too do the same .. it will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better.. you will feel home.”

Hina Khan requests fans to pray for her

She further wrote, “You know, It feels like somehow I am reunited with my lost hair when I wear it. It feels good, it feels cozy and it feels like home. It’s just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to normalise it first for my self and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you. Because you guys have been like a dream .. it’s so heartwarming, reassuring and encouraging to see your response wherever I go, whenever I step out, my god so much love and concern is directed towards me. It is so overwhelming to see a stranger’s eyes welling up in concern when they wish me a speedy recovery.. I am just blown away with the positivity you guys send me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know the world is praying for me. Lekin phir bhi (But still) Dua please (open-handed prayer emoji).”

Hina is known for her work in the popular Hindi television series - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also emerged as the runner-up in the reality shows - Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.