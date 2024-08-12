Hina Khan prays for safety of Hindus in Bangladesh: ‘No community should go through such horrific acts’

After 15 years in power, Bangladesh's longest-serving prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country last week — chased out by young protesters who say they are fed up with the way her increasingly autocratic rule has stifled dissent, favoured the elite and widened inequalities. Amid the unrest in the country, actor Hina Khan has tweeted about the violence against ‘Hindus and other minorities of Bangladesh'. Also read: Sonam Kapoor expresses shock at rising death toll amid student protests in Bangladesh Hina Khan has spoken out against the recent violence in Bangladesh.

'What’s wrong is wrong'

She said on Sunday, "Every innocent death is the death of humanity no matter what country caste or religion. No community should go through such horrific acts, what’s wrong is wrong. Preservation of minorities of any country is the symbol of their collective communities nature."

The actor, who is currently undergoing breast cancer treatment, added, “My heart goes out for every individual who’s suffering all around the world. Because for me HUMANITY comes first. I pray that the Hindus and other minorities of Bangladesh remain safe in their own country.”

Kangana Ranaut on Bangladesh PM fleeing to India

Before Hina, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut commented on Bangladesh's recent upheaval and surge in violence against Hindus. She claimed the developments in Bangladesh characterised all Islamic republics, where there are always attempts to 'annihilate' other religions.

The actor-politician made the remarks when she was asked by reporters to comment on the situation in the neighbouring country, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh prime minister and fled to India.

"No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya," Kangana had also tweeted recently.

She also said, "Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!!"