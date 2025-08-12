Hina Khan recreates Deepika Padukone's Shantipriya look from Om Shanti Om, husband Rocky Jaiswal gives her a kiss. Watch

Hina Khan stunned in her latest look as she stepped out to shoot for the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actor channelled the iconic look of Shantipriya, the character played by actor Deepika Padukone in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Beside Hina stood her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, as the two posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi and smiled. (Also read: Hina Khan thanks husband Rocky Jaiswal in emotional wedding video: ‘I don’t know what will happen tomorrow') Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal were all smiles as they posed for pictures.

Hina channels Shantipriya

In the video that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Hina was seen posing for pictures in her Shantipriya look. Dressed in a light pink ensemble, with matching silver jewellery, the Television was a picture of elegance. She also wore pink roses on her hair and was seen blowing flying kisses to the paparazzi. Soon, Rocky joined her by her side, dressed as Shah Rukh's Om from the film. He bowed down, kissed her palm and the two smiled candidly for the pictures.

About Hina and Rocky's relationship

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support, especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. The two tied the knot earlier this year in June.

Hina and Rocky are currently part of Pati Patni Aur Panga. The show puts real-life celebrity couples through unscripted tasks and playful challenges, testing their compatibility, communication, teamwork, and emotional strength. Apart from Hina and Rocky, the show also stars celebrity couples like Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri. The show premiered on 2 August and is available to watch on Colors TV and JioHotstar.