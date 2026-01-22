Hina Khan says she earned more from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri jitni sampati hai…’
Television actor Hina Khan attributes her wealth and fame to her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she worked for 8 years.
Hina Khan made her grand television debut with Rajan Shahi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a star on TV with it. Hina credited Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai not just for making her a household name, but also for playing the biggest role in her financial success. The actor in a conversation with Elvish Yadav revealed that the long-running show remains her highest-earning project to date.
Hina Khan says she earned the most from YRKKH
When Elvish asked from which producer she earned the most money, YRKKH’s producer Rajan Shahi or Naagin’s producer Ektaa Kapoor, Hina replied, “Naagin maine kum time ke liye kiya, maine Ektaa ke saath Komolika (Kasautii Zindagii Kay) kiya tha for 6–7 months. But agar aap paise ki baat karen toh definitely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (I did Naagin for a short period of time, and I played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Ektaa for about 6–7 months. But if you talk about money, then definitely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai).”
She added, “I did it for 8 years. Toh meri jitni sampati hai, sab mostly Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai se aayi hai. Uske baad bhi maine kaam kiya, lekin YRKKH played a big part (So most of whatever wealth I have has largely come from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I worked even after that, but YRKKH played a big part).”
About Hina Khan’s journey
Hina gained fame and recognition with her very first show, portraying Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor worked on the show for 8 years and then went on to do reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11. In both the shows, the actor emerged as the first runner-up. In 2018, she made a comeback to daily soaps with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wherein she essayed the negative role of Komolika. Her performance won praise from the audience.
Over the years, she also went on to feature in films like Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal, Hacked, Unlock and others. She was also a part of web series like Griha Laxmi and NamaCool. Hina was last seen in the reality television show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her husband Rocky Jaiswal. The show concluded in November 2025, with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as the winners.
