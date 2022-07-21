House of the Dragon trailer: The power of dragons is unleashed as 'a woman cannot inherit the Iron Throne'

The trailer for the much-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon has arrived and gives enough glimpse of the dragons and those eyeing the Iron Throne, which the fans of the hit show had been waiting for. House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21. Also read: House of the Dragon: New stills of dragon egg and Rhaenyra Targaryen are here for Game of Thrones fans

The trailer opens with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) talking about his dream to see the heir of his choice on the Iron Throne. His first-born daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is the first contender but “no queen has ever sat the Iron Throne”. There are others who wants Viserys' brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) as the heir. A new wife of the king also emerges in the picture in order to be the mother of the child, who can be the new heir. In another scene, as Viserys reveals that he has decided to name his new heir, Daemon cuts him short, “I am your heir."

Viserys' cousin and the ‘queen who never was’ Rhaenys Targaryen is seen saying in the trailer, “Rhaenyra's succession will be challenged, knives will come out." She later tells others, “A woman would not inherit the iron throne because that is the order of things.” An older looking Rhaenyra says, “When I am the queen, I will create a new order.” Amid all of this, there are hints about the civil war and several glimpses of dragons making their dominance felt in the fight for the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon is based on RR Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. It is set two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events that lead to the Targaryen civil war, known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. The first season premiering this August will have 10 episodes.

