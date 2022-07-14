House of the Dragon: New stills of dragon egg and Rhaenyra Targaryen are here for Game of Thrones fans

Fresh pictures from the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, titled House of the Dragon, are here and give us a much-awaited glimpse of the lead characters from the show. It will premiere on HBO on August 21 and will take the viewers to the Targaryen empire in Westeros, and how it came crashing down, hundreds of years before the events of the hit series, Game of Thrones. Also read: House of the Dragon trailer: Game of Thrones prequel shows Targaryen civil war and fire-breathing dragons. Watch

House of the Dragon is based on RR Martin's Fire and Blood that chronicles the history of House Targaryen, which witnessed a massive civil war, called the Dance of the Dragons. The show will throw light on the Targaryen rule in Westeros and all that happen after King Viserys chooses his firstborn, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the Iron Throne. There is also a glimpse of the Great Council of Harrenhal from George RR Martin's Fire and Blood in a photo.

A picture shows Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen standing in front of the iron throne, which looks more grand than ever, with many more swords of their foes flanked on the stairs on each side. One picture gives a closer look at another contender of the Iron Throne, Prince Daemon Targaryen, brother of King Viserys. A photo also shows Prince Daemon holding a dragon egg. The photos were unveiled by Entertainment Weekly exclusively. Fans have reacted to the images on Twitter. One person wrote, “I can't wait to devour this show. The lore and history of Game of Thrones is so rich. This addition will be amazing no doubt.” Another person tweeted, "This show is going to be so fucking good I'm shaking

Talking about the legacy of Game of Thrones and their approach for House of the Dragon, co-showrunner Ryan Condal told Entertainment Weekly, "People are always going to have something to say about the way a beloved thing comes to an end. What they say doesn't really affect the way we approach this. We have this huge legacy to carry forward. [And we want to] do that in the best way that honours what came before, but also doesn't do the thing that I think a lot of sequels do: Here's [what] you love wrapped up in a different packaging."

