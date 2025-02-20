Huma Qureshi-backed startup bags 1 crore deal on Shark Tank India, actor says: 'Really proud'

A health startup backed by actor Huma Qureshi managed to secure a ₹1 crore deal on the ongoing season of Shark Tank India. Moderate, the Hyderabad-based health brand, made a splash on the recent episode of Shark Tank India 4, by securing a ₹1 crore deal for 5% equity from two sharks. (Also read: Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar calls out pitchers for inflating their numbers, says it is an ‘integrity issue’) Huma Qureshi is the Chief Product Evangelist at Moderate.

Huma Qureshi's brand on Shark Tank India

The startup pitched their flagship product, Calorie Crusher Tablets on Shark Tank India. The tablets are designed to reduce calorie and carbohydrate absorption from meals. Their pitch impressed two sharks - Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl - who joined hands to buy 5% equity of the company for ₹1 crore.

Moderate already has a celebrity backer in its investor and Chief Product Evangelist, Huma Qureshi. Reacting to her brand securing the big deal on the show, Huma said in a statement, "Moderate’s been my daily ritual, whether I’m on set or juggling life’s chaos. Really proud that our brand Moderate got a deal at Shark Tank India, but the real win. Building something that works for real lives, mine included. I'm thrilled to see Moderate swim with the sharks and prouder still to be part of India’s startup wave."

Talking about her experience on the show, Dr Lalitha Palle, co-founder of Moderate, said, "Shark Tank India has been an incredible platform to showcase our vision. This deal is a testament to the power of innovation and perseverance, and we’re excited for the journey ahead."

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is an entrepreneur-based reality TV show where pitchers come to established entrepreneurs aka Sharks and ask for investment in their businesses. Apart from Aman and Kunal, Shark Tank India 4 also features Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal as sharks. The show streams every Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony LIV.