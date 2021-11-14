I definitely want to get married: Ankita Lokhande

Of late, there’s been buzz around actor Ankita Lokhande’s impending marriage with businessman beau Vikas Jain. But the Pavitra Rishta... It’s Never Too Late actor refrains from speaking on the subject. However, she opens up to us and says, “I believe in marriage and the concept of love a lot. I get very excited about marriage, because it’s the best thing if two people are willing to live together and build a family.”

Lokhande adds, “This is what Indian tradition is all about. It is not just the boy and girl marrying each other, but the entire family. I like that, and if I get an opportunity, I will definitely do it.”

So, does that mean the opportunity is knocking at her doors now? “I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure. I’d love to become a wife and build a family,” she says.

Ankita Lokhande with her beau Vikas Jain

Lokhande has been sharing celebratory stories on Instagram, of late, further fuelling the speculations around her wedding with Jain. If reports are to go by, the couple is set to tie the knot by mid next month. When asked about the same, she says, “I don’t want to talk about marriage or my personal life.”

The two have been dating since 2017 and ostensibly, exchanged rings in 2020.

Talking about reprising the character Archana in the digital remake of the popular TV show, Lokhande adds, “In these past twelve years I have become mature as an actor. When I thought of playing Archana again I wanted to give that maturity to her this time. Archana was very vulnerable but now I have evolved as an actor and during this time I have learnt a lot. I feel I wasn’t that good at acting earlier or with expressing Archana’s emotions. I have been trying to improve because Madhav and Archana talk a lot with their eyes. So, it is all about acting.”

The actress is also collaborating with Ekta R Kapoor after a long time. Ask her about this and she says, “My relation with Ekta ma’am has always been special and we have been there for each other. I was really looking forward to it and I wanted to live this (show) again. I’m glad this is happening.” On parting note, Lokhande mentions the second season of the show will be too different. “Season 2 will be very different from season one of course.”