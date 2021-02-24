I love television as a medium: Roopal Tyagi
Actor Roopal Tyagi feels no medium is big or small, be it films or TV. “It’s absolutely true that each medium has its own pros and reach. I love television as a medium as its reach is far much wider and we get larger set of audience to entertain. I have done 14 shows, including reality series, since I started doing TV in 2007. I am totally contented in terms of my career and profession,” said the ‘Dill Mill Gaye’ actor.
Talking about her early days, she said, “I am a trained dancer and became assistant choreographer in Bollywood. My last film in this field was ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Same year, I decided to try my luck in TV and finally bagged my first role in ‘Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah.’ Things changed for me after playing Gunjan in ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’ and it made me a known television artiste in no time. Thereafter, work continued to happen but I selected only those projects that I found interesting. I even tried my hand in dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and ‘Bigg Boss 9’ just for an experience.”
With her roots in UP, Roopal misses going back to her native place. “Meerut was so much fun specially when it came to celebrate Holi. I missed those festivities while in Bangalore and Mumbai. We youngsters used to have blast in Meerut. I always miss the food and its typical lingo,” shared Roopal.
Currently, she is busy with her UP-based show ‘Ranju Ki Betiyaan’ where she plays one of the protagonists.
