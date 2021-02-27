IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / 'I wear my boyfriend's clothes', says Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar, shares video
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

'I wear my boyfriend's clothes', says Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar, shares video

  • Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar has shared a video of herself wearing one of his sweatshirts. "I wear my boyfriend's clothes," she wrote in her post.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and his fiancee, Disha Parmar, posted several pictures and videos from their quick weekend getaway on Saturday. Among Disha's posts was one in which she wore an olive green sweatshirt, and revealed to her followers that it belongs to Rahul.

"I wear my boyfriend's clothes," she captioned the Boomerang video, shared on Instagram Stories. She also re-posted Rahul's picture of them sitting in a helicopter, and a video of them flying to their destination.


Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, via a grand gesture on Bigg Boss. He told her to convey her response to the show's producers. Disha later visited Rahul on the show.

Rahul, who finished as the runner-up on the reality show, recently confirmed in an interview that him and Disha will most likely tie the knot this year. Earlier, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya talked about the possibility of a June wedding, as Disha did not want to get married in the summer and they did not want to wait till December. He confirmed it and told The Times of India, “If my mother has that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. My mom has left for home but Disha is still waiting outside for me and once we are together, we will have the discussion about marriage.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

“I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, Disha in my life, why not marry her? So that's why I proposed to her on national television,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 bigg boss disha parmar rahul vaidya

Related Stories

Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left Mumbai for a quick getaway. While they did not disclose their destination, he shared a picture from their helicopter ride together.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to marry in June this year.(Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to marry in June this year.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for a dinner date, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two are likely to marry in June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
tv

Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s song, fans gush over her expressions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Himanshi Khurana performed to Salaam, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
tv

Arpit Ranka: Mythology shows are lifeline of Indian TV

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Known for playing numerous mythological characters in shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Chandra Nandini,’ ‘Radha Krishn’ and many more, actor Arpit Ranka is elated to play a contemporary character in his ongoing show
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee plans to get married next year.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee plans to get married next year.
tv

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: My boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is planning to get married next year, and the reason she doesn’t talk much about these things is because she is superstitious and scared of the evil eye.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares dance video with husband Abhinav Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Check out the latest video from Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in which she is seen dancing with her husband Abhinav Shukla, to a folk song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left Mumbai for a quick getaway. While they did not disclose their destination, he shared a picture from their helicopter ride together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Sohail Khan has told Rakhi Sawant to call him whenever she needs anything and has assured her that everything will fall in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother has said that she is disappointed that Rakhi didn't win Bigg Boss 14, but would like to see her and her husband, Ritesh, participate in the next season of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
tv

Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up for his birthday party on Thursday night. She responded by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli says carrying ex’s boxers in Bigg Boss 14 was not a gimmick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli opened up about steam-ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxers in Bigg Boss 14 and said that it was not an attempt to grab eyeballs. She added that she was 'genuinely' missing him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
tv

Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
tv

I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The senior lyricist says he just wants respect, referring to the viral video, where singer Neha Kakkar offered five lakhs rupees to him as a gift, which led to people thinking that he needed financial help
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
tv

Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
tv

Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac