'I wear my boyfriend's clothes', says Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar, shares video

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and his fiancee, Disha Parmar, posted several pictures and videos from their quick weekend getaway on Saturday. Among Disha's posts was one in which she wore an olive green sweatshirt, and revealed to her followers that it belongs to Rahul.

"I wear my boyfriend's clothes," she captioned the Boomerang video, shared on Instagram Stories. She also re-posted Rahul's picture of them sitting in a helicopter, and a video of them flying to their destination.





Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, via a grand gesture on Bigg Boss. He told her to convey her response to the show's producers. Disha later visited Rahul on the show.

Rahul, who finished as the runner-up on the reality show, recently confirmed in an interview that him and Disha will most likely tie the knot this year. Earlier, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya talked about the possibility of a June wedding, as Disha did not want to get married in the summer and they did not want to wait till December. He confirmed it and told The Times of India, “If my mother has that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. My mom has left for home but Disha is still waiting outside for me and once we are together, we will have the discussion about marriage.”

“I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, Disha in my life, why not marry her? So that's why I proposed to her on national television,” he added.

