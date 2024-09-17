LONDON, Sept 16 - Fashionistas took a break from the London catwalk shows on Monday to gather for the screening of new documentary series "In Vogue: The 90s", which looks back at one of fashion's most exciting decades and how it influenced mainstream culture. 'In Vogue: The 90s' series looks back at 1990s fashion power

The six-part series sees Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and colleagues reminisce about 1990s trends and how the worlds of fashion, music and film came together.

“I do remember how creative it was and really the idea of models becoming celebrities and personalities and fashion really becoming more mainstream in a way that it became more open to the world," Wintour told reporters as she arrived for the screening.

"It was a lot of people taking notice of... fashion being so much part of culture and people becoming more familiar with it, which is obviously where we are today.”

The 1990s saw then-emerging designers such John Galliano and the late Alexander McQueen wow the fashion world with their creativity, Tom Ford take over at Italian luxury label Gucci and supermodels become hugely prominent.

"In Vogue: The 90s" features contributions from plenty of famous names including models Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Kate Moss, actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Kidman, reality TV star Kim Kardashian as well as designers including Ford, Galliano and Stella McCartney.

"It was ultimate fashion at its height... I think it's when the shows were very much performances, when budgets were much bigger, when things were much more experimental and there was less rules," designer Harris Reed said.

Monday's screening took place during London Fashion Week, the second leg of the Spring-Summer 2025 catwalk calendar that began in New York earlier this month and also features stops in Milan and Paris.

The first three episodes of "In Vogue: The 90s" premiered on Disney last Friday, with the rest airing this Friday.

