India's Got Talent 9 finale: Divyansh and Manuraj lift trophy, take home 20 lakh; Ishita Vishwakarma is 1st runner-up

India’s Got Talent Season 9 beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia and flautist Manuraj Singh Rajput emerged winners on the show. They lifted the trophy and also won a car and a cash prize of ₹20 lakh. Ishita Vishwakarma was the first runner-up and Bomb Fire Crew became the second runner-up. They got ₹5 lakh each. (Also Read | India's Got Talent Season 9: Shilpa Shetty gifts contestant a doll house, fans call it a 'wonderful gesture'. Watch)

The top seven finalists during the finale were--Divyansh and Manuraj, Ishita Vishwakarma, Bomb Fire Crew, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Demolition Crew, Warrior Squad, and BS Reddy. This season, Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir were the judges. Arjun Bijlani was the host of India’s Got Talent Season 9.

After winning the show, Divyansh, as quoted by India Today, said, "I am happy because this is revolutionary in the history of Indian reality shows where two musicians who collaborated to find their own sound, have been declared as winners of India’s Got Talent S9! I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flautists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true."

As per the report, Manuraj said, "I could not imagine that there even was a level of happiness beyond being ecstatic. I am not only floating on cloud 9 but I think I've reached what's called the nirvana of happiness. Collaborating with Divyansh came to us out of the blue but the play of the fates was such that we have now become the winners of the show where we met. Our win is a win of all the instrumentalists in the country who are still in the background."

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared on the show for promoting their film Heropanti 2. Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan Raj Kundra met his idol, Tiger. Apart from them, Superstar Singer 2 judge Himesh Reshammiya, host Aditya Narayan, and captains--Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Salman Ali, and Sayali Kamble were also part of the show.

