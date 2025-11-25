International Emmys 2025 full list of winners: Gaza documentaries win big; Diljit Dosanjh loses Best Actor

The 53rd International Emmy Awards were held in New York City on Tuesday, 24 November. The annual awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), honour the best of international television programming. Hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, this year’s awards honoured the best of TV films and shows from around the world in 16 categories, with the winners coming from the UK, Spain, and Germany, among others. Indian film Amar Singh Chamkila was nominated in two categories, but failed to win a single award. Diljit Dosanjh poses on the red carpet during the 2025 International Emmy Awards in New York City, U.S., November 24, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Two documentaries on the Gaza conflict won in their respective non-fiction categories, a first for the award show.

Full list of awards

Best Art Programming

Art Matters with Melvyn Bragg (UK)

DJ Mehdi: Made in France (France)

Herchcovitch; Exposto [Herchcovitch; Exposed] (Brazil)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days (Japan) - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor

Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila (India)

David Mitchell in Ludwig (UK)

Oriol Pla in Yo, adicto [I, Addict] (Spain) - WINNER

Diego Vasquez in One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia)

Best Performance by an Actress

Charlotte Hope in Catch Me A Killer (South Africa)

Anna Maxwell Martin in Until I Kill You (UK) - WINNER

Carolina Miranda in Mujeres Asesinas – Season 2 [Killer Woman] (Mexico)

Maria Sid in Smärtpunkten [Pressure Point] (Sweden)

Best Comedy

Chicken Nugget (South Korea)

Iris (France)

Ludwig (UK) - WINNER

Y Llegaron de Noche [They Came at Night] (Mexico)

Current Affairs

Dispatches Kill Zone: Inside Gaza (UK) - WINNER

Phillippines: Diving for Gold (France)

Desaparecidos Forcados [Enforced Disappearances] (Brazil)

Walk The Line (Singapore)

Documentary

Hell Jumper (UK) - WINNER

King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones (France)

O Prazer e Meu [It’s My Pleasure] (Brazil)

School Ties (South Africa)

Best Drama Series

Las Azules (Mexico)

Bad Boy (Israel)

Koek [Cake] (South Africa)

Rivals (UK) - WINNER

Kids Animation

Bluey (Australia) - WINNER

Lamput Season 4 (Singapore)

Lupi e Baduki (Brazil)

Muumilaakso Season 4 (Finland)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

Auf Fritzis Spuren - Wie war das so in der DDR? (Germany) - WINNER

Bora, O Podio e Nosso (Brazil)

Kids Like Us (UK)

Playroom Live (South Africa)

Kids: Live-Action

Fallen (UK) - WINNER

Luz: The Light of the Heart (Brazil)

Prefects (Kenya)

Shut Up (Norway)

News

Fantastico: El Salvador: Safety’s Somber Side (Brazil)

The Gangs of Haiti (UK)

Gaza, Search for Life (Qatar) - WINNER

Syria - The Truth Coming Out (Sweden)

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Big Brother: Canada Season 12 (Canada)

Love is Bling: Habibi (UAE)

The Masked Singer Season 6 (Mexico)

Shaolin Heroes: Denmark (Denmark) - WINNER

Best Short-Form Series

Beyond Dancing (Hong Kong SAR, China)

La Mediatrice (Canada) - WINNER

My Dead Mom (Canada)

Todo se Transforma Season 4 (Argentina)

Sports Documentary

Argentina ’78 (Argentina)

Chasing the Sun 2 (South Africa)

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (Spain) - WINNER

Sven (UK)

Best Telenovela

Deha (Türkiye) - WINNER

Mania de Voce (Brazil)

Regreso a las Sabinas (Spain)

Valle Salvaje (Spain)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

Amar Singh Chamkila (India)

Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany)

Lost Boys and Fairies (UK) - WINNER

Vencer o Morir (Chile)