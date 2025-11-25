International Emmys 2025 full list of winners: Gaza documentaries win big; Diljit Dosanjh loses Best Actor
The International Emmy Awards 2025 honoured two documentaries on Gaza and a wide variety of TV programming from around the world.
The 53rd International Emmy Awards were held in New York City on Tuesday, 24 November. The annual awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), honour the best of international television programming. Hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, this year’s awards honoured the best of TV films and shows from around the world in 16 categories, with the winners coming from the UK, Spain, and Germany, among others. Indian film Amar Singh Chamkila was nominated in two categories, but failed to win a single award.
Two documentaries on the Gaza conflict won in their respective non-fiction categories, a first for the award show.
Full list of awards
Best Art Programming
Art Matters with Melvyn Bragg (UK)
DJ Mehdi: Made in France (France)
Herchcovitch; Exposto [Herchcovitch; Exposed] (Brazil)
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days (Japan) - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor
Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila (India)
David Mitchell in Ludwig (UK)
Oriol Pla in Yo, adicto [I, Addict] (Spain) - WINNER
Diego Vasquez in One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia)
Best Performance by an Actress
Charlotte Hope in Catch Me A Killer (South Africa)
Anna Maxwell Martin in Until I Kill You (UK) - WINNER
Carolina Miranda in Mujeres Asesinas – Season 2 [Killer Woman] (Mexico)
Maria Sid in Smärtpunkten [Pressure Point] (Sweden)
Best Comedy
Chicken Nugget (South Korea)
Iris (France)
Ludwig (UK) - WINNER
Y Llegaron de Noche [They Came at Night] (Mexico)
Current Affairs
Dispatches Kill Zone: Inside Gaza (UK) - WINNER
Phillippines: Diving for Gold (France)
Desaparecidos Forcados [Enforced Disappearances] (Brazil)
Walk The Line (Singapore)
Documentary
Hell Jumper (UK) - WINNER
King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones (France)
O Prazer e Meu [It’s My Pleasure] (Brazil)
School Ties (South Africa)
Best Drama Series
Las Azules (Mexico)
Bad Boy (Israel)
Koek [Cake] (South Africa)
Rivals (UK) - WINNER
Kids Animation
Bluey (Australia) - WINNER
Lamput Season 4 (Singapore)
Lupi e Baduki (Brazil)
Muumilaakso Season 4 (Finland)
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
Auf Fritzis Spuren - Wie war das so in der DDR? (Germany) - WINNER
Bora, O Podio e Nosso (Brazil)
Kids Like Us (UK)
Playroom Live (South Africa)
Kids: Live-Action
Fallen (UK) - WINNER
Luz: The Light of the Heart (Brazil)
Prefects (Kenya)
Shut Up (Norway)
News
Fantastico: El Salvador: Safety’s Somber Side (Brazil)
The Gangs of Haiti (UK)
Gaza, Search for Life (Qatar) - WINNER
Syria - The Truth Coming Out (Sweden)
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Big Brother: Canada Season 12 (Canada)
Love is Bling: Habibi (UAE)
The Masked Singer Season 6 (Mexico)
Shaolin Heroes: Denmark (Denmark) - WINNER
Best Short-Form Series
Beyond Dancing (Hong Kong SAR, China)
La Mediatrice (Canada) - WINNER
My Dead Mom (Canada)
Todo se Transforma Season 4 (Argentina)
Sports Documentary
Argentina ’78 (Argentina)
Chasing the Sun 2 (South Africa)
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (Spain) - WINNER
Sven (UK)
Best Telenovela
Deha (Türkiye) - WINNER
Mania de Voce (Brazil)
Regreso a las Sabinas (Spain)
Valle Salvaje (Spain)
Best TV Movie/Mini-Series
Amar Singh Chamkila (India)
Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany)
Lost Boys and Fairies (UK) - WINNER
Vencer o Morir (Chile)
