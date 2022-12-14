It’s official: Devoleena Bhattarjee gets married to her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh; reception soon

After much dilly dallying, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally got married to her boyfriend Shanwaz Shaikh in a hush hush ceremony in Mumbai, and plans to introduce her husband to the world through a reception soon.

Recently, Devoleena surprised fans by posting pictures dressed as a bride and from various pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram. She even posted on Instagram, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu … You are the answer of my pain & prayers. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA”.

Now, a source close to the actor has confirmed the marriage, saying the wedding was kept low key because her gym trainer boyfriend and his family didn’t want it to be a grand affair.

“It was a simple wedding, just like Devoleena and her partner envisioned. They were planning to get hitched for a long time, and it was just getting delayed. They have been planning to take their relationship to the next level for almost two years now. And finally took the leap, and are very happy,” says the insider.

She officiated the relationship through court marriage on Wednesday in Mumbai, followed by an intimate get together in Lonavala.

“They had a Haldi ceremony last night where just family members and really close friends were invited. After the court marriage, they went to Lonavala to spend time with the family. Her boyfriend and his family are really simple, so they didn’t want a marriage in the public eye, which is the reason it was so hush hush,” adds the source.

Now, the couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai soon. “She will introduce her boyfriend to the world through a reception. It will mostly be held in the first week of January, after December 25. They are not going to a honeymoon right now, and have pushed their plans at the moment,” reveals the source.