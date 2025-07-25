Jamie Lever says she was asked to strip on video call during an audition: ‘Gave no script, said it was a bold character’

Actor Johnny Lever’s daughter, actor-comedian Jamie Lever, recently opened up about facing an uncomfortable situation during what was supposed to be an audition for an international project. During an audition with Zoom, Jamie said she was asked to strip during a video call by the makers as part of the audition. (Also read: Jamie Lever says, ‘I’m an actor’s kid, not nepo kid’, recalls father Johnny Lever's warning about film industry) Jamie Lever opened up about a casting couch incident.

What Jamie said

During the interview, Jamie recalled that she was excited when an offer for an international project landed her way. She said, "They mentioned there would be a video call. The script wasn’t provided because they wanted it to be improvised. At the scheduled time, I received the link and joined. I was informed that the director would speak to me directly. The individual pretending to be the director claimed he was travelling and couldn’t turn on his video. He stated, 'This is an international film we are casting for, and you fit the physical criteria perfectly, but we need to test a few things.'”

‘Imagine there’s a 50-year-old person in front of you’

She continued, “He informed me that I would portray a bold character and that there would be no comedy involved. I was eager to explore something new. When I inquired about what he needed me to do, he said, ‘Imagine there’s a 50-year-old person in front of you, and you’re trying to charm him. Ultimately, there’s an intimate scene between the two.’ I expressed my discomfort and requested to stick to the script. He claimed there was no script and that it was all about improvisation. If you need to strip, say something, or do anything, feel free. I wasn’t at ease, but he kept insisting, 'This is a major project, and we want to cast you.' I replied, 'If you expect me to strip during this video call, I am not comfortable with that. I wasn’t made aware of this.' I quickly turned off my video. That’s when I realised this could be a significant scam."

She added that had she “acted naively”, her video “could have been recorded, and I could have been harassed”. Jamie also said that “so many women are deceived and trapped under the guise of casting. I feel incredibly fortunate”. She also added that she “shouldn’t have even clicked the link, but my presence of mind saved me. I was terrified because it was the first time I faced such a situation in my life”.

Jamie has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk. Jamie is now all set to embark on her comedy tour, The Jamie Lever Show, across the United States. The tour kicks off in Seattle on August 1 and will cover 15 cities, concluding on August 31 in Boston.