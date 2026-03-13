Jaswir Kaur changes her stance after 'forced to quit CID' comment: ‘Maine kisi ki complaint nahi ki hai’

Actor Jaswir Kaur, who recently said she was ‘forced to quit CID’, has clarified her stance. Speaking with Times Now News, she said that it's not about CID but about her journey, adding that black magic was done on her, which she was unaware of. Jaswir Kaur is best known for her roles in shows such as Anupamaa, CID and Gangaa.

Jaswir Kaur clarifies ‘forced to quit CID’ comment Jaswir, who worked on CID for two years, said, "Yes maine podcast kiya hai abhi recently, and bahaut negative tareeke se bahar aaya hai logon ki samaj ke hisaab se that's what I understand. Aap agar poora podcast dekho, toh ye topic bahaut normally gaya hai. Mujhe pucha gaya tha sawaal ki, 'Aapke life mein aisa koi time that jahah financial crisis aaye hai?' Toh uss waqt jo huya mere saath ki mere baal kaat kar zameen par gaade gaye, mera kaam rukaya gaya tha. It could be for anything...Toh topic yeh hai ki black magic hua tha (Yes, I recently did a podcast, and it has come out in a very negative way, according to how people have understood it. That’s what I feel. If you watch the entire podcast, the topic actually came up very normally. I was asked a question: ‘Was there ever a time in your life when you faced a financial crisis?’ At that time, something happened to me — my hair was cut and buried in the ground, and my work was stopped. It could have been for any reason...So the topic was about black magic being done)."

Jaswir talks about her journey She added, "Koi forced nahi hota hai, kisi ko nikaalna hota hai toh nikaal dete hai. Maine aaj tak kisi ke baare me galat kaha nahi hai. Uss waqt jo hua mere saath it was black magic. It could be anything. Jab mujhe pucha gaya ki nobody took a stand for you toh maine bas gardan hilaayi hai, maine kisi ki complaint nahi ki hai. It's not about CID, it's about me, and my journey (No one is forced. If someone has to remove a person, they simply do it. I have never spoken badly about anyone till date. What happened to me at that time — it was black magic. It could have been anything. When I was asked why nobody took a stand for me, I just nodded my head. I didn’t complain about anyone. It’s not about CID; it’s about me and my journey)."

The actor added that at that time she didn’t say it, as no one wanted to know. She added that there was crises which "everyone goes through." Jaswir further asked whether she had taken anyone’s name, said anything wrong about them, or claimed that someone had treated her badly.

What did Jaswir say earlier In a podcast with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, the actor had said, “Suddenly they called me to the office, and they said my attitude is wrong, I don't walk nicely. They said that if your lines are not there, you throw the script and use foul language. And I was like, when did this all happen? I tried to counter, and the negotiation lasted 45 days. I only had tears in my eyes, and my mother cried because she saw me cry every day. And then I went through depression for three months.”