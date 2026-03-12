Anupamaa's Jaswir Kaur says she was forced to quit CID, faced depression and survived on cameos for 7 years after exit
Actor Jaswir Kaur revealed she was forced to leave CID, leading to seven years of financial struggles. She faced depression.
Television actor Jaswir Kaur, best known for her roles in shows such as Anupamaa, CID and Gangaa, recently spoke about how she was “forced” to quit CID by the makers. In a podcast with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, the actor recalled facing financial difficulties for seven years after her exit and said she survived by doing cameo roles during that period.
Jaswir on why she was forced to quit CID
Jaswir revealed that she was suddenly asked to leave the show and cried for 45 days afterwards. She shared that she had worked on the show for nearly two years, shooting consistently without any days off. The actor further said that none of her co-stars reached out to her or took a stand for her when she was asked to leave.
When asked why she was removed from the show, Jaswir replied, “Suddenly they called me to the office, and they said my attitude is wrong, I don't walk nicely. They said that if your lines are not there, you throw the script and use foul language. And I was like, when did this all happen? I tried to counter, and the negotiation lasted 45 days. I only had tears in my eyes, and my mother cried because she saw me cry every day. And then I went through depression for three months.”
She also claimed that during the show’s run, she became a victim of black magic. According to Jaswir, a chunk of her hair had been cut, which she noticed later. She later said an astrologer told her that her hair had been cut and buried in the soil. Recalling the financial struggles she faced during that period, she said, “For seven years, I only did survival. I only did cameos for seven years. And I had bought a house. I used to sleep on the floor because I didn't have the money to pay EMI for the house. I used to have ₹100, and ₹800 was tax.”
Jaswir essayed the role of Inspector Kajal in CID and appeared in the show from 2010 to 2012. The popular crime drama also starred Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis and Narendra Gupta, among others.
About Jaswir Kaur
Jaswir Kaur began her acting career with the 1998 film Soldier. She later appeared in several Bollywood films, including Baadshah, Taal, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Badal and Mohabbatein.
In 2004, she made her television debut with the show K. Street Pali Hill, but gained widespread recognition with Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann in 2006. Over the years, she has appeared in several popular shows, including Veer Shivaji, Adaalat, Hitler Didi, Gangaa, Sasural Simar Ka, and Anupamaa.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.