close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Tv / Jung Joo Yeon parts ways with husband after 6 months of marriage

Jung Joo Yeon parts ways with husband after 6 months of marriage

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 04, 2023 02:18 PM IST

Jung Joo Yeon married her non-celebrity husband in March 2023. They are yet to register their marriage, as per reports.

Twenty fame Jung Joo Yeon parted ways with her husband in October. The actor's agency confirmed the reports about her separation and issued a statement. Jung Joo Yeon and her non-celebrity husband married in March this year. Also read: Lee Seung Gi expecting first child with Lee Da In, announces pregnancy

Jung Joo Yeon and her husband parted ways in October.
Jung Joo Yeon and her husband parted ways in October.

Jung Joo Yeon separation

Confirming the news, Jung Joo Yeon's agency NEVER DIE was quoted by Soompi saying, “It’s true that last month, Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Jung Joo Yeon wedding

In March, Jung Joo Yeon and her now ex-husband held their wedding ceremony. As per reports, the couple was yet to officially register their marriage. It also added that they did not have to legally file for a divorce as per the law of South Korea.

Internet reacts to Jung Joo Yeon

Reacting to the news of Jung Joo Yeon and her husband's split, the internet has mixed reactions. One user commented on a news report about the same and wrote in support of the actor, “As long as you are not hurting anyone. Go for it.” “Oh, the husband must've been insufferable. Damn,” added another. However, another had a counterview and said, “Marriage is not a f***ing joke! If you are not mentally ready, don’t do it.” Yet another called the incident ‘foolishness.’

Jung Joo Yeon made her entry into the Korean entertainment industry in 2009. She starred in Epik High’s music video Wannabe. She appeared in K-Dramas like Stormy Lovers, Princess Aurora and City Of The Sun. She also appeared in Korean films like Kim Woo Bin's Twenty and China Blue.

However, Jung Joo Yeon is not the only celebrity from South Korea to receive mixed reactions for her quiet separation. The biggest divorce controversy erupted in 2019 after Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo decided to end their marriage. The reel-to-real life couple had gained worldwide popularity after the success of Descendants of the Sun. They exchanged vows in October 2017 after confirming their dating reports. Their divorce remains one of the most high-profile ones in Asia.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out