Jung Joo Yeon parts ways with husband after 6 months of marriage

Twenty fame Jung Joo Yeon parted ways with her husband in October. The actor's agency confirmed the reports about her separation and issued a statement. Jung Joo Yeon and her non-celebrity husband married in March this year. Also read: Lee Seung Gi expecting first child with Lee Da In, announces pregnancy Jung Joo Yeon and her husband parted ways in October.

Jung Joo Yeon separation

Confirming the news, Jung Joo Yeon's agency NEVER DIE was quoted by Soompi saying, “It’s true that last month, Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage.”

Jung Joo Yeon wedding

In March, Jung Joo Yeon and her now ex-husband held their wedding ceremony. As per reports, the couple was yet to officially register their marriage. It also added that they did not have to legally file for a divorce as per the law of South Korea.

Internet reacts to Jung Joo Yeon

Reacting to the news of Jung Joo Yeon and her husband's split, the internet has mixed reactions. One user commented on a news report about the same and wrote in support of the actor, “As long as you are not hurting anyone. Go for it.” “Oh, the husband must've been insufferable. Damn,” added another. However, another had a counterview and said, “Marriage is not a f***ing joke! If you are not mentally ready, don’t do it.” Yet another called the incident ‘foolishness.’

Jung Joo Yeon made her entry into the Korean entertainment industry in 2009. She starred in Epik High’s music video Wannabe. She appeared in K-Dramas like Stormy Lovers, Princess Aurora and City Of The Sun. She also appeared in Korean films like Kim Woo Bin's Twenty and China Blue.

However, Jung Joo Yeon is not the only celebrity from South Korea to receive mixed reactions for her quiet separation. The biggest divorce controversy erupted in 2019 after Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo decided to end their marriage. The reel-to-real life couple had gained worldwide popularity after the success of Descendants of the Sun. They exchanged vows in October 2017 after confirming their dating reports. Their divorce remains one of the most high-profile ones in Asia.

