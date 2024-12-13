Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karishma Kaa Karishma actor Jhanak Shukla ties the knot with boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. See 1st pics

Actor Jhanak Shukla, best known for her role in Karishma Kaa Karishma and Kal Ho Naa Ho, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 12. The wedding's official photographer shared photos from the couple's big day. Karishma Kaa Karishma actress Jhanak Shukla ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi.

Jhanak Shukla ties the knot with Swapnil Suryawanshi

On Friday, Bhagvati Studios shared Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil Suryawanshi's wedding video. The video gave a glimpse into the fun and emotional moments of the couple's wedding. In the video, Jhanak's mother was seen getting emotional as the actor took pheras. Jhanak quickly planted a kiss on Swapnil's cheek after exchanging the varmala. It also featured the married couple being showered with flowers as they held each other's hands to begin a new journey of togetherness.

Jhanak Shukla ditched the lehenga and opted for a red saree with a golden border for her big day, while Swapnil Suryawanshi complemented her in an off-white sherwani. The ceremony was attended by their families and friends.

Jhanak Shukla stuns in a red saree for her wedding.(Instagram)

Jhanak Shukla's wedding picture with Swapnil Suryawanshi.(Instagram)

About Jhanak Shukla

Jhanak Shukla is the daughter of television actor Supriya Shukla, who is best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya. Jhanak made her acting debut with the television show Son Pari. However, she rose to fame with her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. She played the role of Preity Zinta's character's little sister, Jiah Kapoor in the film. She then starred in Karishma Kaa Karishma and became a household name. Jhanak also worked in Irrfan Khan's Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante.

However, Jhanak soon left the industry. In an interview with the Times of India, she said, "I didn’t quit acting intentionally; it happened on its own. I was a child artiste, but after a point, my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies, and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn’t interested in acting."

The actor completed her MBA and later pursued a master's in marketing. Jhanak's husband Swapnil Suryawanshi is a mechanical engineer and an MBA with a strong passion for health and fitness. He is a certified personal trainer by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and works as a fitness trainer.