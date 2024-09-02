Kamya Panjabi says there is no sexual abuse in Television industry: ‘There is mutual consent'

Kamya Panjabi recently shared her opinion on women's safety in the entertainment industry. The actor claimed, while sharing her experience, that there is no sexual abuse in television industry. In an interview with News 18, she stated that the TV industry is currently the ‘safest’ place for women. (Also read: Kamya Punjabi ‘can’t watch Bigg Boss with family anymore' due to Isha-Samarth) Kamya Panjabi claimed that there is no sexual abuse in the Hindi television industry.

Kamya Panjabi says TV industry is very clean

Kamya, while reflecting on the work culture in Hindi television, said, “Television has been very clean. I don’t know what used to happen in the past but now it is very clean. There is no such filth here. People aren’t forced or blackmailed here. There is no casting couch. If you fit a role, you have talent, you will be selected for the show. I feel television is the safest place in the entertainment industry. Sexual abuse does not happen here. Whatever happens, because there is mutual consent. Nobody is telling anyone to sleep with them in the promise of a role.”

She also pointed out, “Some actors are womanisers but if you stop it, if you make it very clear, such things do not happen. Nobody is being forced to do this. Aisa nahi hai ke aapko haath lagaya jaaega aur aap uncomfortable feel karoge (Nobody is going to make you feel uncomfortable by touching you without your consent). If you tell them, ‘Hello, I don’t like it’, you will not be touched. We have seen actors who get crazy for girls but nobody forces nobody. I know of some people who say that such things have happened to them. But again, if a girl does not want, it will not happen. It does not happen in the television industry. I don’t know about films or OTT but it does not happen in TV.”

Kamya Panjabi's acting career

Kamya made her acting debut with Ssshhhh...Koi Hai. She later worked in daily soaps like Kehta Hai Dil, Piya Ka Ghar, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actor also participated in the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 7.

Kamya is currently seen in the TV show Ishq Jabariya.