Kamya Punjabi slams Bigg Boss 15, says show favouring Shamita Shetty by sending Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi often tweets about her views on Bigg Boss 15 contestants on social media platforms. On Sunday, Kamya slammed Bigg Boss 15 makers for favouring Shamita Shetty in the show by sending her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and close friend Neha Bhasin as wild card entries.

Last week, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin were seen in the show. These wild card entries happened after Big Boss welcomed, Rajiv Adatia, who is Shamita's rakhi brother and a longtime friend of the Shetty sisters.

On Sunday, Kamya tweeted, “Just started watching the last night’s epi of #BB15 n I feel why why why???? Why this special treatment? Why sending a friend n a boyfriend? This is so unfair for all the other contestants!”

Many Twitter users agreed with Kamya. One person said, “Totally agree..!! @ColorsTV Pls give @ShamitaShetty the trophy n stop this nonsense!! I hope @BeingSalmanKhan says something on this favouritism!”

Shefali Jariwala who was a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 13 tweeted about the makers' favouritism towards Shamita, “How is one allowed to talk about what’s happened outside the house !! I was a wildcard too and it was strictly prohibited. #BB15 no rules …WTF! Yeh Kya ho raha hai (what is happening)!? Do I smell favouritism…”

On November 3, Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Muskan Jattana tweeted a screenshot from the show, where Shamita was seen sitting with her friends Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia. She tweeted, “Shamita Rani in her castle made of Bhai’s and friends. Soon to be added Neha and Raqesh. The most boring people in history. Iski jaggah trophy Diwali pe dedo aur dikhawa khatam karo @ColorsTV." (Give the trophy to Shamita this Diwali and end this show off.)

Shamita and Raqesh fell in love during Bigg Boss OTT which happened a few months before Bigg Boss 15. Shamita became close friends with Neha in the show.