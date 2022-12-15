Kapil Sharma earns praise from fans for new look, reveals wife Ginni Chatrath styled him. See pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared pictures from his recent outdoor photoshoot on Thursday. Looking more suave than usual, Kapil revealed that his look was styled by his wife Ginni Chatrath. This invited many fans to react on his series of pictures. (Also read: Kapil Sharma looks handsome in new glam pics, Badshah says 'aag hi laga di')

In the pictures, Kapil wore a beige coloured hoodie with white T-shirt. His wife styled his outfit with black pants, wrist watch and sunglasses. In one picture, he looked straight into the camera while keeping his hands in his pockets. In another picture, he looked away from the camera and gave a cool pose.

Sharing the pictures, Kapil wrote, “Work mode." He used ‘the kapil sharma show’, ‘shoot’ and ‘gratitude’ as the hashtags on the post. He also mentioned, “Style by:- @ginnichatrath.” Actor Aanchal wrote, “Love the look! (red heart emoji).” Entrepreneur Harjinder Singh Kukreja commented, “Very nice! God bless you Kapil veere.”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Kapil's fans wrote, “Looking handsome (red heart and smiling face with heart eyes emojis).” Another fan wrote, “Awesome look (fire emoji).” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on Kapil's pictures.

Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. They became parents to a daughter, Anayra Sharma, in December 2019. The couple welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021.

Recently, Kapil shared a heartfelt post for his wife's birthday on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life (red heart emoji) may god bless you with all the love n happiness of this universe.” He used ‘happy birthday’ with cake emoji as the hashtag.

He can be currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. His shows airs on Sony Entertainment television on every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. He recently travelled to Busan with Ginni where his film, Zwigato, was screened at the Busan International Film Festival. Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das and it stars Kapil and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. Kapil plays a delivery boy in the film, which is a departure from his usual co

