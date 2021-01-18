IND USA
Jaya Prada was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.
Kapil Sharma makes Jaya Prada blush on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Other MPs must have been like aaye haaye'

Kapil Sharma invited veteran actors and politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada on his show The Kapil Sharma Show recently. As always, he tried his best to make his female guest blush with incessant compliments.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:17 AM IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma never wastes any opportunity to make his female guests blush. On Sunday's episode of his show The Kapil Sharma Show, he invited actors and politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada, cracking some hilarious jokes.

In a promo shared by Kapil on Sunday evening, he is seen making Jaya laugh with a joke about how other Members of Parliament must have reacted on seeing her for the first time. "I was thinking about this, the first time you must have entered the Parliament, for once every MP must have turned around, said 'Aaye haaye'," he said as Jaya cracked up. Reacting to his joke, Archana Puran Singh said, "Not everyone is like you Kapil." However, Kapil had the perfect retort to that as well. "To tell you the truth, everyone is indeed like me," he said.


In another video, he is seen showering Jaya with more compliments. He said how her competitors must want to leave their own political parties just to join her and vote in her favour. Jaya said that she wished it were true.

When he asked Raj for his reaction, he said, "Actually, I was with her but she threw me out."

Kapil has signed a new series with Netflix. Making an announcement recently, he wrote, “Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon Star-struck. this is the auspicious news .” The accompanying video showed Kapil, dressed up in a tee, denims and a leather jacket, set to record the announcement video.

Also read: Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links

In the video, he was seen struggling to pronounce the word ‘auspicious’. Despite his multiple attempts, he fails to correctly pronounce the word and that’s when the director suggests that he should instead record the video in Hindi. A relieved Kapil says, “Really? Well, anyway, I was almost prepared with English. But that’s okay. If Netflix themselves are so Indian, what’s the need for me to forcefully speak in English? So I will be coming on your TV, laptops and phones, that is on Netflix. This was the auspicious news.”

Kapil Sharma with his mother and daughter Anayra.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in 2018.
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
Arshi and Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jaya Prada was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.
Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Mohit Malik announced on Instagram about testing positive for Covid.
Salman Khan has shared a picture with Pista Dhakad. Shehnaaz Gill also paid tributes.
Actor Donal Bisht has done TV shows such as Ek Deewaana Tha, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.
Actor Ravi Dubey recently shared this photo showing his drastic physical transformation.
Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar promises to have enough masala for a fun viewing.
Kamya Panjabi married Shalabh Dang last year.(Twitter)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a fan of Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 102: Salman Khan was angry at Sonali Phogat.(cOLORS)
Salman Khan with Pista Dhakad.
Radhika Apte played Noor Inayat Khan in A Call To Spy. Frieda Pinto will now essay the character in a web series.
Disha Vakani became a household name with her performance as Dayaben.
