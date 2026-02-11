Kapil Sharma opens up about missing his father, battling depression at 36: ‘People started saying I’m finished'

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma’s journey has been anything but smooth. From early success to personal loss and public setbacks, the comedian has faced several phases that could have ended his career — but each time, he found a way to rise again. Reflecting on his life, Kapil shared how every chapter played a crucial role in shaping who he is today. Kapil Sharma recalls battling depression at 36. (PTI)

Kapil Sharma on battling depression In an interview with ETimes, Kapil spoke about the highs and lows of his life and said, “Every phase had its own charm. Childhood was different. When my father was there, that phase was different. After he passed away in 2004, life went completely off track. Then I got another chance on TV and came back on track. At 36, depression hit me hard and I went completely down. People started saying, ‘He’s finished.’ Then I got married. Then the show came back. Then I did 300+ episodes again.”

He also spoke about missing his father every day and said, “The past never changes. Those who have gone won’t come back. When I won the trophy (The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3) and got a cheque of ₹10 lakh, I cried thinking… If my father were here today. When my show started, I remember standing quietly outside my house at 9 pm. In every house in the society, TVs were on, and I could hear people’s laughter. I thought to myself, if Papa were alive, how happy he’d be. I miss him every day, but some moments hit harder.”

About Kapil Sharma and his recent work Kapil moved to Mumbai from Amritsar with the dream of becoming a singer. However, he rose to fame after winning the third season of the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He then went on to win Comedy Circus and, in 2013, launched his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions on Colors TV. He went on to establish himself as one of India’s most popular and successful comedians.

In 2015, Kapil made his Bollywood debut as the male lead in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a romantic comedy directed by Abbas-Mustan, opposite Elli AvrRam, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi and Sai Lokur. The film emerged as a commercial success. He later featured in films such as Firangi, Zwigato and Crew, among others. He was most recently seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Kapil is currently busy with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The show also stars Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek. It has completed four seasons so far and has already been renewed for a fifth season.