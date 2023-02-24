Kapil Sharma Show: Audience member gets up to use toilet during show, gets caught by host. Watch funny promo

Kapil Sharma singled out an audience member who got up to use the toilet on an upcoming episode of his show. Actors Akshay Kumar along with Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Mouni Roy had stopped by to speak about their North American concert called The Entertainers in March 2023. The host and the guests engaged in some playful banter before they were interrupted by a man who stood up to leave during the taping. Kapil called upon and joked with the guest that another cast member Rajiv Thakur would have taken him to the toilet himself. (Also read: Akshay Kumar roasts Kapil Sharma for his outfit, pulls his leg for flirting with Nora Fatehi: ‘Indradhanush banke agaya’)

A new promo for the episode featuring Akshay Kumar and The Entertainers team shows the married actor talking about being surrounded by his female co-stars. Later, the promo also shows judge Archana Puran Singh interacting with Nora about equal pay on dates. But the highlight of the teaser is the audience member who discreetly tries to leave before being noticed by Kapil. On Instagram, Sony TV captioned the promo, “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, haseenaon ke saath aayenge khiladiyon ke Khiladi, jo enteratainment ki karenge aatishbaazi (This weekend at 9:30 pm, The Kapil Sharma will feature the Khiladi with the beauties, leading to some fireworks)!”

When cast member Rajiv from The Kapil Sharma Show comes to the stage for a skit, he and Kapil engage in some banter about his 'airport' look. The duo is then interrupted by a movement in the audience. Kapil locates the man and asks, "Kahan aap khade ho gaye (Why did you stand up?)" The man sheepishly shows him the pinkie finger. Kapil tells Rajiv, "Tu jab aate hai, logon ko bathroom kyu aa jaata hai (Why do people have to use the restroom when you are on?)." He adds, "Aap thodi der rukh jaate toh yeh aap ko khudh karva laata (If you waited a bit then he could have taken you himself.) The incident leaves the guests and duo in laughs afterwards.

Kapil was recently seen in Nandita Das's Zwigato with Shahana Goswami. He plays a man who loses his job and has to become a food delivery rider to make ends meet. The Hindi film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022.

