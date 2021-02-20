Karanvir Bohra gives cutest twist to ‘pawri hori hai’ trend with daughters Bella, Vienna and Vanessa
- Karanvir Bohra joined the 'pawri hori hai' trend in the cutest way possible - with an adorable photo featuring his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
The ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme has emerged as one of the most viral trends of 2021 and everyone, including many celebrities, is giving it their own twist. However, one of the cutest came from actor Karanvir Bohra, featuring his three daughters - Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
Sharing an adorable selfie with his daughters, Karanvir wrote, “Yeh meri 3 deviyan hai, aur yaha pe paryy ho rahi hai. @twinbabydiaries @snowflake282219.” Twins Bella and Vienna were seen in matching outfits, cuddling with their little sister.
Fans could not stop gushing over the cute photo. “Since he became a father he looks so different, in a good away of course. But it definitely suits him! The greatest wealth definitely is that of having daughters,” one commented. “Wow Laxmi, Parvati, Saraswati. You are damn lucky,” another wrote. “Alhamdollillha karan always love to see u sharing your u and your daughters love, bless you,” a third commented.
Karanvir and Teejay welcomed their third child, Vanessa, in December last year. On Valentine’s Day, he revealed the baby's face and shared the meaning of her name. “Meet my new #valentine. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth (mata parvati ka roop). Vanessa= god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters,” he captioned a picture of the baby girl resting in his arms.
Also read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes a dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik: ‘Beheno mein toh chalta hai’
Earlier this week, in a lengthy Instagram post, Teejay expressed her disappointment with the notion that the birth of a son completes the family. She cited the example of someone she knows who was recently blessed with a baby boy and also has a daughter. Someone else remarked, “Congrats, NOW your family is complete!"
“That left me a little disappointed. Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy? Suppose that person had another girl. Would that mean their family was 'incomplete?' Even having just one child is such a #blessing! How many you have after that, or what gender, shouldn't determine your 'completeness’,” she wrote, adding that the joy she gets from her family is what completes her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch
- Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could not keep their hands off each other at a recent press conference. They also talked about finding love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karanvir Bohra gives cutest twist to ‘pawri hori hai’ trend with his daughters
- Karanvir Bohra joined the 'pawri hori hai' trend in the cutest way possible - with an adorable photo featuring his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee poked fun at Nikki Tamboli for fighting with her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, during Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12
- Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim and Kanye West file for divorce: The Beginning and end of the power couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti says Rakhi's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm
- Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manu on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'I'm very much friends with her'
- Manu Punjabi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but had to quit after he had a strong pancreatic attack, has addressed rumours suggesting that Nikki Tamboli and he are dating.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Rubina should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman to her heart of gold
- Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra stayed in limelight
- Bigg Boss 14 saw people finding love and a married couple rediscovering love. Take a look at Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra and Jasmin-Aly's stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 136: Nikki fights with Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Rubina Dilaik 'very cunning' and Nikki Tamboli ill-mannered. She said that neither of them deserved to win Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drashti Dhami: More than missing being on screen, I missed not acting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV will never be old school: Kanica Maheshwari!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox