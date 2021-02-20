Karanvir Bohra gives cutest twist to ‘pawri hori hai’ trend with daughters Bella, Vienna and Vanessa

The ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme has emerged as one of the most viral trends of 2021 and everyone, including many celebrities, is giving it their own twist. However, one of the cutest came from actor Karanvir Bohra, featuring his three daughters - Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.

Sharing an adorable selfie with his daughters, Karanvir wrote, “Yeh meri 3 deviyan hai, aur yaha pe paryy ho rahi hai. @twinbabydiaries @snowflake282219.” Twins Bella and Vienna were seen in matching outfits, cuddling with their little sister.

Fans could not stop gushing over the cute photo. “Since he became a father he looks so different, in a good away of course. But it definitely suits him! The greatest wealth definitely is that of having daughters,” one commented. “Wow Laxmi, Parvati, Saraswati. You are damn lucky,” another wrote. “Alhamdollillha karan always love to see u sharing your u and your daughters love, bless you,” a third commented.





Karanvir and Teejay welcomed their third child, Vanessa, in December last year. On Valentine’s Day, he revealed the baby's face and shared the meaning of her name. “Meet my new #valentine. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth (mata parvati ka roop). Vanessa= god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters,” he captioned a picture of the baby girl resting in his arms.

Earlier this week, in a lengthy Instagram post, Teejay expressed her disappointment with the notion that the birth of a son completes the family. She cited the example of someone she knows who was recently blessed with a baby boy and also has a daughter. Someone else remarked, “Congrats, NOW your family is complete!"

“That left me a little disappointed. Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy? Suppose that person had another girl. Would that mean their family was 'incomplete?' Even having just one child is such a #blessing! How many you have after that, or what gender, shouldn't determine your 'completeness’,” she wrote, adding that the joy she gets from her family is what completes her.

