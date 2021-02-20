Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes a dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik: ‘Beheno mein toh chalta hai’
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee poked fun at Nikki Tamboli for fighting with her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, during Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee took a dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, on Friday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. At the same time, she lauded Rakhi Sawant and recalled how she did not vent out her ire on Abhinav Shukla, despite their fallout.
On Friday night, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Kya palti maari hai #NikkiTomboli ne @RubiDilaik ke against jaane meh ek sec bhi nahi laga (What a turnaround by Nikki Tamboli. It did not take her even a second to turn on Rubina Dilaik) #bb14 @ColorsTV #RubinaDilaik.”
Sharing the tweet, Devoleena mockingly wrote, “Beheno mein toh chalta hai yeh sab kuch.. Ek taraf #RakhiSawant jisse saari dushmani k bawajood #Abhinav ka naam nahi phada tha and dusri taraf #Nikki jisse finale tak pohochane k bawajood bhi apni fitrat se baaz nahi ayee (Such things happen between sisters. On the one hand, there is Rakhi Sawant, who did not tear the page with Abhinav’s name on it, despite the bad blood between them, and on the other, there is Nikki who showed her true colours even after Rubina helped her reach the finale) .. #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss.”
Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Devoleena called Rubina ‘very cunning’ and said that Nikki was ill-mannered. “I don't think Rubina and Nikki deserve to win. I know the fan-base plays a large role in determining the end result but based on who has played the game better, my choice for the winner is either Rahul (Vaidya) or Rakhi. On similar grounds, I wouldn't consider Rubina and Nikki even in the Top 3,” she said.
Devoleena was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 but had to exit prematurely because of health issues. She was a part of Bigg Boss 14 as well; she entered as a proxy for Eijaz Khan when he had to leave the show due to prior work commitments.
