Kareena Kapoor, Karisma spill tea on The Great Indian Kapil Show; Krushna Abhishek channels mamu Govinda’s Raja Babu

Actors and sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor will appear as guests on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Netflix India posted a video that showed the duo sharing anecdotes on the show. Krushna Abhishek, who is also part of the show, was seen dressed like his uncle-actor Govinda and imitated him, too, amid their ongoing feud. (Also Read | ‘Kapil Sharma's show is the worst in the history of India’, says FIR writer Amit Aaryan) Krushna Abhishek, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Karisma, Kareena share anecdotes

The video began with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena dancing as they stood on either side of Kapil. He said, "You can shoot me after this. I don't care." Kapil Sharma asked Kareena whether it was her or her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan who confessed their feelings first. She said, "I think, knowing me, I would have confessed first. because everyone knows that I'm my favourite."

Karisma also shared that she sent Kareena "quite a few movies" to watch. She added that after watching them, Kareena complained, "Such a bad movie you have sent me to watch." Kareena also revealed that it was she who asked Saif to get a tattoo of her name on his arm. She said, "I told him, 'If you love me, you will write my name'."

Krushna imitates Govinda on show

The video next showed Krushna Abhishek, dressed like Govinda in a blue kurta, white jacket, matching pyjamas, dancing with Karisma. Next, the actor said, "We used to do the entire song with Chichi bhaiyya (brother) in one day." To this, Krushna, mimicking Govinda, said, "You addressed me as your brother! It didn't just sting my heart, it cut deeper." Govinda's nickname is Chichi.

Kapil warns Krushna

At this, Kapil told Krushna, "Dhyan se. Original waale na dekh le (Careful now. The real ones might watch it)." Krushna replied, "Main gaali khaunga ghar pe aaj (Today, I'll be scolded at home)." This left Karisma and Kareena in splits. When Kapil asked Kareena about Karisma's "first crush", she named Salman Khan. This made Karisma glare at Kareena, who bit her tongue.

For the event, Karisma wore a white shirt over a colourful cropped top, matching jacket and black pants. Kareena was seen in a red outfit. The video was shared with the caption, "Good looks, gossip aur gupshup (chat), sab milega Kap’s Cafe par (everything will be available on Ka's cafe)! "

About Krushna and Govinda's family feud

Krushna and Govinda have been engulfed in a family feud for several years now. It allegedly began when Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah tweeted in 2018 about ‘people who dance for money’ which offended Sunita. She thought it was aimed at Govinda.

Since then, Govinda, Sunita, and Krushna-Kashmera have opened up about each other but are yet to reconcile. When he was working with Kapil earlier on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna even skipped episodes that had Govinda as a guest. However, recently, when Govinda shot himself accidentally, Kashmera visited him in the hospital.