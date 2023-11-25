Karisma Kapoor breaks into sobs at Indian Idol performance dedicated to Raj Kapoor: 'We are because of this man'

A warm performance by an Indian Idol contestant has made a guest judge emotional again. On this weekend's episode of singing talent show Indian Idol, contestants will pay tributes to the iconic Kapoor family of Bollywood as present as guest will be Karisma Kapoor. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor on Murder Mubarak being labelled as her comeback film) Mahima's rendition of Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan moved Karisma Kapoor.

A tribute to Raj Kapoor

A promo for the new episode shows Karisma getting overwhelmed by contestant Mahima's performance dedicated to the actor's late grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Mahima appeared on stage dressed like Raj Kapoor's most famous character he's ever played: Raju the Joker from Mera Naam Joker (1970). She touched the stage for good luck and sang the song, Jeena Yahan, Marna Yahan.

Karisma was instantly emotional. She fought back tears the best she could until she broke into sobs. After her performance, she said, “Ye gaane ke jo shabd hain (the lyrics of this song) is what we are.” Karisma added, “Jo bhi hum hain aaj (Whatever we are today) is thanks to this great man.” Even judge Shreya Ghoshal was seen getting emotional.

Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the episode to drop. “Soni TV you invite karisma every year love this . She is lovely thanks,” wrote one. “Oh so emotional,” wrote another.

About Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor was the son of Prithviraj Kapoor and made a mark as one of the biggest superstars that Bollywood has ever produced. He was also a producer and director and birthed RK Films which made movies such as Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420. Raj Kapoor was the father of Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor. Randhir is Karisma and her sister Kareena Kapoor's father and used to work as an actor himself.

About Karisma's work projects

Karisma has not been to active in films over the last few years. She was seen in web series Mentalhood in 2020 and will be seen next in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan. She also has Abhinay Deo's web series Brown in pipleline.