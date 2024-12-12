KBC 16 Nana Patekar recalls adorable moment when Amitabh Bachchan became grandfather to Navya Naveli Nanda

Nana Patekar on KBC 16

The highlight of the evening will be when actor Nana Patekar takes the hot seat. Playing for the Naam Foundation, Nana aims to raise awareness and funds to combat farmer suicides, a cause close to his heart.

In a heartwarming moment, Nana Patekar fondly recalled a story tied to the word "Nana", saying, “We were shooting for the movie Kohram (1999), and one day, Amit ji came and was distributing sweets to everyone. I asked him, 'What’s the occasion?' and he said, 'My daughter just had a baby, main Nana ban gaya hu!' (I became a grandfather)” The ever-humorous Nana, known for his wit, smiled and replied, “Kitne saal lag gaye, main toh janam se Nana hu (It took you these many years and I have been Nana since birth)”.

Amitabh's gift for Nana

Nana Patekar shared another touching memory involving Amitabh Bachchan. He recalled, “One day, Amit ji came wearing a beautiful shirt. I complimented him and Amit ji told me that it belonged to Abhishek (Bachchan, son). Later that evening, Amit Ji left, my pack-up was a bit delayed. When I went to my vanity after my shoot, I found that same shirt hanging there. It’s still with me to this day."

The episode will air on Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Meanwhile, Vanvas is slated to release in cinemas on December 20.