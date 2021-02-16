IND USA
Kavita Kaushik celebrates her 40th birthday with the F.I.R. gang
Kavita Kaushik recreates a police station scene with FIR gang on 40th birthday
Kavita Kaushik recreates a police station scene with FIR gang on 40th birthday

On Kavita Kaushik's 40th birthday, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant joined fellow FIR actors Kiku Sharda, Gopi Bhalla and Sandeep Anand to recreate a police station scene.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Kavita Kaushik celebrated her 40th birthday this week, and she took to social media to reveal that the cast of FIR joined in on the party. In the photo shared by the Kavita, she was surrounded by Kiku Sharda, Gopi Bhalla, Sandeep Anand, and husband Ronit Biswas.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Kavita wrote, "F.i.r alert !! I woke up to tell you guys that we shot a cop station scene while we celebrated the big 40! Who all want to see ?" She tagged Aamir Ali and confessed he was missed at the birthday reunion. "@ali_aamir u were missed," she said.

Kavita went ahead and shared a video in which the cast recreated a police station scene during their reunion. The video also included the viral Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme.

Check out her post and the video below:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Nikki Tamboli deserves to win

Kavita played Haryanvi police offer Chandramukhi Chautala on the show. While the viewers loved her portrayal, Kavita revealed last year that she was not allowed to essay a Haryanvi cop in any other show. Taking to Twitter back in June 2020, Kavita revealed that her contract didn't allow her to recreate the accent or the character in another project.

"Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else, despite it being 5 years that the channel ended the show n doesn't revive it despite repeated demand by audience, and you talk about movie mafia, cute!" she said at the time.

She eventually quit the show in 2013 and was replaced by Chitrashi Rawat. She was then seen in Bigg Boss 14.

