KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh easily answered this question on railways to win 25 lakhs. Can you?

Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh won ₹25 lakhs when they appeared as special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shandaar Shukravaar. The sports stars, who used just two lifelines through the episode, were asked a question on the railways which they easily answered.

Amitabh Bachchan posed the question about the new train service launched by the Indian Railways in 2019:

On December 25, 2019, the Indian Railways launched which new train service that is fully equipped with Vistadome coaches?

The options were: Jan Shatabdi Express, Deccan Express, Himalayan Queen and Him Darshan Express

The correct answer was: Him Darshan Express.

Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh appeared on the show a few weeks after they won medals at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Neeraj had won the gold medal, India's first in track and field category for javelin throw. Meanwhile, Sreejesh along with the other players of the men's hockey team won the bronze medal.

In the episode, Neeraj and Sreejesh walked in wearing their medals. After they took a lap of the KBC stage, Amitabh asked them if he could touch their medals. “Can I ask a question? Can I touch this medal?” They obliged, handing the medals to him. “Nahi, nahi, pahnunga nahi main (No, no, I won't wear them),” he clarified as they removed the medals. “Arre ye toh bhaari hai acha khaasa (These are pretty heavy),” he added.

During the episode, Amitabh also asked them about their journey. At one point, Neeraj also helped Amitabh understand the various grips and holding styles used by players in javelin throw. The actor also ended up playing a friendly game of penalty shoot-out and ended up scoring two goals while Sreejesh defended the goal post.

Previously, on the Shandaar Shukravaar special, Amitabh has hosted actor-director duo Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan, and cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.