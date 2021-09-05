KBC 13 winner Himani Bundela meets her idol Jubin Nautiyal, watch how he surprised her

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 winner Himani Bundela is over the moon after meeting her idol, singer Jubin Nautiyal. A video shared on paparazzi pages shows Jubin arriving at Himani's home to give her a surprise visit.

Jubin flew down to Agra, Himani's hometown. The KBC winner was told that someone was coming in to interview her but when she started to interact with him, she realised who it was. Himani is visually challenged and could identify Jubin when he began to sing. The two exchanged hugs and even danced together.

Jubin's fans thanked him for his gesture. “This singer is outstanding and most importantly, he is very classy," wrote one. “Jubin Sir salute to you, the way you treated this fan is amazing,” commented another.

Speaking about it, Jubin said in a statement, “I was really touched when Himani sent me a voice note post the show and I knew it then that we had to meet her. When I met Himani in person, the vibes were so warm and pure love was all I received from her and her family. It's an unexplained happiness that I feel when get to meet and interact with fans like hers. They are the future of our country and I'm so glad to see such brilliant minds come from all parts of India. Their affection and love is what gives me purpose to do more and spread love."

Himani, who won ₹1 crore on KBC's latest season, confessed her love for Jubin on the episode. Host Amitabh Bachchan got her to speak with Jubin over phone and she said it was her ‘dream’ to meet him. Jubin, too, had shared the clip from the episode on his Instagram profile. “#KaunBanegaCrorepati Surprise It's always special singing for my fans! This one's for the beautiful soul @himani_bundela13 from #KaunBanegaCrorepati! May you keep inspiring & rising in her life like this! Jald hi milte hai. Love, J,” he wrote.

Himani, who is a teacher, could not crack the jackpot ₹7 crore question but became the first crorepati of the season.