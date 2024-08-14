KBC 16: Can you answer 12.5 lakh question on 'climate clock' that left contestant in jitters on Amitabh Bachchan show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode 2 featured Dipali Soni on the hot seat with veteran actor and host Amitabh Bachchan. The rollover contestant played till the 11th question and won ₹6.4 lakh. The 12th question was about India's largest climate clock; it could have won her ₹12.5 lakh, but she looked nervous as Amitabh asked her the question. Without wasting time, she decided to quit the game and take home ₹6.4 lakh. Also read | KBC 16: Can you answer this ₹25 lakh question about Mahabharata that stumped Bengaluru contestant Utkarsh? Dipali Soni on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's latest episode.

Can you answer this question?

Amitabh asked, "India's largest climate clock is installed at Anusandhan Bhawan, the headquarters of which organisation, to raise awareness about climate change?" The four options were: DRDO, CSIR, BARC, and ISRO."

Before quitting, Dipali was confused between two choices – DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

After she confirmed she was quitting, Amitabh asked Dipali to guess the answer. She chose DRDO, which was the incorrect answer. The correct answer was CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research). Amitabh told her, "This clock is at the headquarters of CSIR, and it reminds us that we need to protect our planet Earth and time is an important element in it."

More about the show

The latest installment of KBC has been airing on weekdays on Sony Entertainment Television from August 12. Recently, in a lengthy post on his personal blog, Amitabh wrote the show offers a platform to the contestants to not only win a handsome cash prize but also share their personal stories.

He wrote, "Some fresh new interesting changes in the GAME and the impact it will have and the learnings... but above all the 'emotions' that overcome us all when the outcome of the contestant before us narrates his or her story.. the dire circumstances they exist in and then the volume of their years of distress... and suddenly they find themselves here on the 'garam kursi (hot seat)' and they get taken up by the emotion of the moment."