KBC 16: Can you answer this 25 lakh question about Mahabharata that stumped Bengaluru contestant Utkarsh?

Can you answer this question on Mahabharata?

The question that Utkarsh failed to answer was: According to the Mahabharata, which God gifted a garland to Amba, saying whoever wears it will be the person to kill Bhishma? The options were: Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Vayu.

Unsure about the answer, Utkarsh took the help of the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline. He called his friend, who told him the correct answer is Lord Shiva. Utkarsh then took another lifeline, 'Double Dip,' where one gets two chances to answer the question but cannot quit the game. After taking the lifeline, he first chose Lord Shiva as the answer, which was incorrect. He then picked Lord Vayu as the answer, which was also incorrect, and Utkarsh lost the chance to win ₹25 lakh.

The correct answer was Lord Kartikeya

Amitabh Bachchan said on the show, "Lord Kartikeya, after rigorous penance, appeared in front of Amba in his six-faced avatar and presented her with a garland. He said whoever wears it will be able to kill Bhishma. Since nobody was ready to do it, he threw it on a pole. Later, when Amba was reborn as Shikhandi, she wore the garland and killed Bhishma."

As he gave the wrong answer, Utkarsh lost out on the ₹12.5 lakh he could have won if he had chosen to quit the game and not attempt this question. He walked away with ₹3.20 lakh.

The latest instalment of KBC started airing on Sony Entertainment Television from August 12. It will air on the channel on weekdays, Monday to Friday, at 9 pm.