KBC 17: Can you answer this Rs. 1 crore question that young contestant Kashish couldn't?

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, opened with a silver jubilee celebration, as the show has now successfully completed 25 years and each season adds to its iconic legacy. In Episode 3 last night, Kashish from Delhi, who majored in mathematics, won impressive prize money after playing on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his joy and wishes for the young woman as she secured enough money to repay her father’s debt. Despite the odds, Kashish not only followed her dreams but also helped her family financially. KBC 17

With her confidence and wisdom, Kashish answered many correct questions. She was just 1 question away from 1 crore prize money when she called it quits. Wondering what the tough question was that made her quit? Read on…

KBC 17: Kashish stuck at Rs. 1 crore question

Kashish, who dreams of making a career in the Indian defense forces, played like a pro in the entire episode. However, she was stuck at the ₹1-crore question. Despite using her revived lifeline ‘Sanket Suchak,’ which she gained back after the Super Sandook round, Kashish failed to answer this question about the Visigoths. KBC host Amitabh Bachchan also advised Kashish to play the game very carefully and not to do guesswork because sometimes they prove to be wrong. After thinking for a while, Kashish gave up and took home a whopping amount of ₹50 lakh.

If you’re wondering what the question was, take a look below along with the options.

“Which king of the Visigoths demanded pepper, which ancient Rome usually traded from India, as ransom to lift a siege on the city?”

The options were: A) Ludovic, B) Aymeric, C) Alaric, D) Theodoric

Any guesses? Well, thankfully, Kashish quit the game because her guess for option B) Aymeric would have been wrong. The correct answer was option C) Alaric. Later, Amitabh Bachchan gave an explanation of how the Romans were obsessed with Indian spices and even traded gold for the exports.

Where to watch KBC 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati, or KBC 17, premiered on August 11 with the silver jubilee celebration. From a new lifeline like Sanket Suchak (Hint) to the increased winning amount, the special 25-year anniversary edition is filled with many surprises for the contestant and the viewers. Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show KBC 17 is available to watch on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It is also streaming live on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium.