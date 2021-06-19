Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani cries in new promo, Rohit Shetty makes fun of his fear. Watch

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, is seen crying in the latest promo for the adventure reality show. Show host Rohit Shetty is seen making fun of him as he is scared of electricity.

The promo video, shared on the Instagram page of Colors, opens with Arjun Bijlani performing a stunt on an electric tower. He seems to have touched the wrong wires, and starts crying and screaming. Rohit Shetty, says, "Bijli ke jhatkon ne dila di inko yaad nani. ye hai apne Arjun Bijlani (The electric shock has troubled him a lot, this is our Arjun Bijlani)."

Arjun is then seen trying his hands at the task again while singing Sridevi's famous song Hawa Hawaai, with his own twist. "Bijli girani mai hu aayi, kehte hain mujhko Bijlani Bijlani (I am here to send thunders all over, my name is Bijlani)." He also turns towards Rohit and tells him, "Mera barbecue ho raha hai sir (I am being barbeque-d)!"

Rohit, then concludes the video saying, "This is fear, and the battleground of fear - Welcome to Cape Town."

Arjun is joined by co-contestants Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood on the show.

Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty also has two movies - Sooryavanshi and Cirkus in the pipeline. Starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in lead roles, Sooryavanshi was initially set to release in theatres last year and was postponed due to the surge in coronavirus cases across India.

On the other hand, Cirkus, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is yet to be completed. Rumoured to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play The Comedy of Errors, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.