Entertainment / Tv / Disha Parmar awaits Rahul Vaidya's return, he jokes he is 'thinking of exiting' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 too
Disha Parmar awaits Rahul Vaidya's return, he jokes he is 'thinking of exiting' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 too

Disha Parmar shared a post as she misses Rahul Vaidya, who is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. He gave a hilarious response. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 03:30 PM IST
TV actor Disha Parmar is missing her fiance, singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a throwback candid picture of them, in which they could be seen smiling at each other.

Disha Parmar captioned the post, "Counting the Days now.. Can you just come back already? #countdownbegins." The couple is seen standing next to each other, wearing black outfits, in front of an off-white wall adorned with photo frames.

Replying to Disha’s post, Rahul Vaidya commented with, “bas aa gaya (almost reached).... 3 2 1” at first. In another comment, he wrote, “Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon (thinking of exiting this show too).. miss you @dishaparmar.”

In December 2020, while he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul had walked out of the show insisting that he missed his parents too much. However, there was speculation that he was unable to wait for Disha's response to his proposal. Rahul had proposed to Disha on her birthday, while on the show.

Rahul's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni wrote, "He just have to say 'Abort' and that's it he will be with u in next two days." Rahul responded with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Fans also reacted to Disha's post. A fan said, "We also Missing dishul moments." Another said, "Waiting for him to comeback with the KKK 11 trophy." A third commented, "Love you both so much." Several others left comments like "awwwdorable couple", "pictureperfect", "Dishul is for eternity" and "he will must come back soon as now only one week left".

One fan wrote, "You two are perfect for each other ! Even your imperfections which you guys possess (as everyone has it) must also be perfect for each other ! Love, is quite observant in your eyes ! There is so much transparency in your eyes and thoughts that anybody can make out that yes they are madly and truly in love with each other ! You two are couple goals for many ! Stay blessed always you two ! Much love and best wishes for both of you my #Dishul !"

Also Read | Happy birthday Govind Padmasoorya: Meet popular Malayalam actor-YouTuber, see his best works

Rahul is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood, among others.

disha parmar rahul vaidya khatron ke khiladi

