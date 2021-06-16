Happy birthday Govind Padmasoorya: Meet popular Malayalam actor-YouTuber, see his best works

Govind Padmasoorya, who works primarily in Malayalam films and is a popular YouTuber, celebrates his birthday on June 16. Fondly known as GP, Govind is a household name in Kerala, thanks to his work in the television industry as well, mainly as an anchor and presenter. The young YouTuber enjoys a huge fan following on social media, as model and fashion influencer, too.

Govind made his TV debut with D4 Dance (2014). He went on to host many reality shows and shared stage with many superstars. He has also a recipient of many awards including the Asianet Film Awards in 2016.

On his 34th birthday, here are some of his best films you must not miss.

Ala Vaikunthapurramlo

Govind Padmasoorya made his Telugu debut with the 2020 film, Ala Vaikunthapurramlo, starring alongside Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu. The film was a box office success. It became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in the United States, collecting more than $3 million on its release.

32aam Adhyayam 23aam Vaakyam

This 2015 Malayalam mystery-thriller drama starred Govind and Miya in lead roles. A young couple marries against the wishes of their parents and leads a happy life. Their lives, however, take a bizarre turn after reading a book.

Kee

Kee, Tamil sci-fi psychological thriller, starred Govind as a villain. The other cast members included Jiiva, Nikki Galrani and Anaika Soti in pivotal roles.

Adayalangal

Govind Padmasoorya in a still from Adayalangal.





Govind made his acting debut with the 2008 Malayalam film, Adayalangal. The movie is about three types of hunger in human life: that of body, spirit and mind. The film received critical acclaim and bagged Kerala State Film Awards.

Pretham

As the name suggests, Pretham is a 2015 Malayalam horror film, and was followed by its sequel, Pretham 2. It starred Govind in the lead role. Though the film did average business, his work was appreciated by audience.

