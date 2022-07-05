Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika Packard becomes first contestant to be evicted

Model and influencer Erika Packard is the first contestant to be evicted from adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa with filmmaker Rohit Shetty as the host. The show also marked Erika debut on television. Also read: Nishant Bhat says he got 'bitten by pigs’ during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'Didn’t even know they could bite'

During the show, Erica took part in a task, during which, she performed a stunt with Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. However, she ended up in the elimination round. Her last stunt required the bottom three contestants – Erika, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair to unchain themselves from a glass box containing reptiles such as snakes and crocodiles. She struggled to set herself free and was evicted.

Talking about her participation on the show, Erica said in a statement, “It makes me very sad to get evicted and end this incredible adventure so soon. I had a great experience doing the show. It was my first time in the world of television, it was my first time doing everything, including doing stunts and travelling with such a big crew and competing with my fellow contestants. I thought it would be a bit difficult considering I am not from the industry but surprisingly we got along from the first day. Everyone was polite, nice and encouraging as they knew am new. I am going to stay in touch with all my friends, especially my girlfriends I made on the show.”

Talking about her experience, she added, “Being on a reality show like this was itself a fear for me which I am happy I have overcome. Talking about the stunts I would say I gave my best; I panicked a bit during the elimination stunt and hence couldn’t place the keys. It was just about who did a better job during the stunt. It has been a great learning for me, and I will always cherish the memories I have created here and treasure the lessons I've learnt for the rest of my life.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. Among the other contestants participating on the show are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and others.

