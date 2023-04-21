Khloe Kardashian ends relationship rumors, considers Love Is Blind for single K sisters

Khloé Kardashian has been at the center of relationship rumors for years, but a recent Instagram post seems to have finally cleared things up. The reality star shared a series of photos from her Good American event alongside Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux, but it was her caption that really caught people's attention. The Kardashians have been no strangers to rumors and speculations about their romantic lives, and Khloé Kardashian has finally put an end to the ongoing rumors.

Khloé began by teasing that she and Alexa could be twins, writing, "When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯♀️ 🤍." But it was her next comment that really raised eyebrows. "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

By using the word "single," Khloé seems to be confirming that she is no longer dating Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children. The two split at the end of 2021 after Tristan cheated on Khloé with fitness model Maralee Nichols and fathered a child with her.

Fans had been speculating that Khloé and Tristan might have rekindled their romance after she posted a birthday tribute to him on Instagram. However, after receiving backlash from fans, Khloé shared a series of quotes that seemed to hint at her single status.

One quote, which she posted to her Instagram Story, read, "Being single and posting love quotes to confuse people is another level of fun." Fans seemed to be supportive of the idea of the single Kardashian sisters appearing on Love Is Blind, with one fan writing, "I vote for yes! Let's see the single K girls on LIB 😍."

Regardless of her relationship status, Khloé seems to be enjoying her time as a single woman. Fans will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on her social media accounts for any updates on her love life.