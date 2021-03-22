Knowing your strength and weaknesses is a must in Bollywood: Zaan Khan
Known for films like ‘Satyagraha,’ ‘Call for Fun’ and TV shows like ‘Hamari Bahu Silk,’ ‘Jhalli Anjali,’ actor Zaan Khan said like other career options, film industry too, have its own set of advantages and shortcomings.
“Like other career options, our industry too functions on similar pattern, with its own set of shortcomings. But at the same time there are many people here who stand by you and support you. Also, one should know his or her strengths and weaknesses as that is a must to survive here,” he said.
An engineer who was brought up in Bhopal, Khan recalled how he got into films.
“One such day while coming back from college I saw a shooting of a film happening. As I stood there watching, I saw Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn live, for the first time in my life. While I was there a crew member came up and asked if can stand as a guy in the background crowd. And soon what started as a blink and a miss appearance turned out to be full role of a student leader for Prakash Jha’s film ‘Satyagraha,” he said.
“After that, I used to do up and down from Bhopal to Mumbai for auditions. And then bagged my first show ‘Jhalli Anjali’ and that was followed by shows with pivotal role along with a reality show ‘Splitsvilla-8’ where I was a runner up too. Life was not easy, but it has been truly kind and I kept getting opportunities,” said the young actor.
Currently, Zaan is busy with his ongoing show and also in talks for web projects.
“I love Hindi cinema and the entire process of film making. But TV gave me a strong hold and I cherish my association with it. Though my current show ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ doesn’t leave me with much time as I play the lead, still, I want to try something in film or and maybe web (series) soon,” he said.
