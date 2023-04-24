Home / Entertainment / Tv / Krushna Abhishek confirms his return to The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals host Kapil Sharma's reaction: 'It's a change of…'

Krushna Abhishek confirms his return to The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals host Kapil Sharma's reaction: 'It's a change of…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 24, 2023 01:51 PM IST

Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will return to The Kapil Sharma Show. He also talked about show's host Kapil Sharma's reaction.

Comedian Krushna Abhishek, who had earlier exited The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) for this season, has confirmed that he will be back on the show. In a new interview, Krushna revealed that his decision followed after there was 'a change of contract'. He also said that all the issues 'including money' has been resolved. Krushna, who played the character of Sapna, quit TKSS last year after agreement issues. (Also Read | Krushna Abhishek approached again for The Kapil Sharma Show)

Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will return to The Kapil Sharma Show.
Krushna has also talked about receiving a warm welcome on the first day of the rehearsal at show's host Kapil Sharma's home. He said that Kiku Sharda hugged him 'as soon as he saw me'. Krushna added that he also spoke with Archana Puran Singh on the phone. Talking about Kapil , Krushna said that he was 'also extremely happy and greeted me warmly'. He added that Kapil has suggested him jokes, as he wanted Krushna to give his 'best since Sapna is back'.

Speaking with Times of India, Krushna said, "It's not a change of heart but a change of contract (laughs). The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back. Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par taut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai (Sapna will have a great entry. All is well that ends well. That's how it is)."

He also added, "I share a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers of the show. Woh relationship itna pure our achha hai ki ussi ki wajah se main wapas aaya (That relationship is so pure and good that I have come back because of that). I am also grateful to the audience who has been asking to bring me back on the show. I think the love of everyone and mine for those associated with the show has worked as a catalyst for my comeback (smiles)."

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing its fourth season. It premieres on Sony TV, every Saturday and Sunday, at 9.30 pm. Recently, the show's host Kapil Sharma revealed that the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will head to the US for a tour in July.

Topics
