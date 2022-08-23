Krushna Abhishek confirms quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals reason

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that he will not be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna's response came after reports claimed that he quit the show due to monetary differences. There is yet no official confirmation from Sony TV and the production house on the same. The comedy show is hosted by Kapil Sharma. (Also Read | Krushna Abhishek dances to Govinda's song in a bus as Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and others cheer for him)

Krushna became a fan favourite on The Kapil Sharma Show after playing several characters including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra and Sapna. Fans saw him on the show after Sunil Grover exited the show.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Krushna confirmed, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." As per the report, the new season will have a 'completely new avatar' as new artists will join the show.

Krushna was seen in the last season of The Kapil Sharma Show which aired in June this year. Following that, Kapil along with the cast and crew members of the show travelled to Canada and the US for their show Kapil Sharma Live.

Apart from Kapil, Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar also travelled with him. Sharing the pictures on Instagram a few months ago, Kapil wrote in the caption, "Crew that laughs together stays together!!".

Recently, Kapil gave a glimpse of himself as he got a stylish makeover for the new season of the show. Kapil took to Instagram and dropped a picture flaunting his new look. "New season, new look#tkss #comingsoon," he captioned the post. He also posted pictures with show guest Archana Puran Singh as they laughed. He wrote, "Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh #tkss #behindthescenes."

In the upcoming season, comedian Bharti Singh also won’t be seen regularly on the show. Recently speaking with Pinkvilla, Bharti had said, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi (I'll be seen but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.”

